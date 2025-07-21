2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
U.S. Treasury to review scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in future

PANews reported on July 21 that the US Treasury Department will review the scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in the future.
U
$0.02701+0.03%
FUTURECOIN
$0.1362+0.16%
PANews2025/07/21 23:47
Mercurity Fintech reaches $200 million SOL funding agreement with Solana Ventures

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding signed a $ 200 million equity credit agreement with Solana Ventures to advance its Solana
Solana
$195.18-3.08%
Blockstreet
$0.1918-4.19%
PANews2025/07/21 23:42
Trump Media turns Bitcoin into corporate fortress at $2b mark

What began as a battleground against big tech censorship has quietly morphed into one of corporate America’s most aggressive Bitcoin plays. Trump Media now sits on $2 billion in BTC, a treasury strategy CEO Devin Nunes frames as both financial…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
$9.114-4.71%
Bitcoin
$119,200.68-1.08%
america party
$0.0001611-17.88%
Nowchain
$0.00726-7.39%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 23:42
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 424 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $424 million, of which $230 million
PANews2025/07/21 23:30
Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks

PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business
CROSS
$0.28393-8.29%
PANews2025/07/21 23:06
Progressives are losing the crypto future

As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
FUTURECOIN
$0.1362+0.16%
PANews2025/07/21 23:02
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket

PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
SUN
$0.024467+2.33%
Bluefin
$0.08023-5.14%
MicroVisionChain
$0.1495-2.41%
PANews2025/07/21 22:58
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction

Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
Threshold
$0.01701-5.34%
Bitcoin
$119,200.68-1.08%
Moonveil
$0.09986-0.05%
Nowchain
$0.00726-7.39%
Crypto.news2025/07/21 22:51
Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
PANews2025/07/21 22:50
Spot gold stands above $3,400

According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
GOLD
$0.00000000000029+3.57%
PANews2025/07/21 22:36

