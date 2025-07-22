2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged
Ethereum
ETH$4 576,61-2,81%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:31
A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million

A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX. In the past two days, the
Ethereum
ETH$4 576,61-2,81%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02902-3,04%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:14
Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street

Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000282-0,70%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,854+1,09%
Ethereum
ETH$4 576,61-2,81%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:12
Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain

Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1917-4,24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:07
FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more
Moonveil
MORE$0,09969-0,22%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:00
Crypto mining hotspots: Kazakhstan’s crypto taxation and regulatory dynamics explained

Crypto mining hotspots: Kazakhstan’s crypto taxation and regulatory dynamics explained

Author: FinTax 1. Introduction 1.1 Country Overview The Republic of Kazakhstan, referred to as Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan spans the Eurasian continent, with most of its territory located in Asia and a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:00
Hive Digital invests $100 million to expand HPC business and accelerate AI transformation

Hive Digital invests $100 million to expand HPC business and accelerate AI transformation

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) announced that it would invest $100 million to expand its high-performance computing (HPC) business to accelerate
HIVE
HIVE$0,2188-5,28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1287-7,60%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 07:54
GameSquare gets approval to add an additional $150 million to its crypto treasury and increases its holdings by 8,351 ETH

GameSquare gets approval to add an additional $150 million to its crypto treasury and increases its holdings by 8,351 ETH

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced that it would increase its digital asset treasury management authorization
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,795-3,08%
Ethereum
ETH$4 576,61-2,81%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1917-4,24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 07:48
Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings

Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) announced on Monday the launch of its fourth preferred stock product "Stretch" (STRC). The
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1917-4,24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 07:43
Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month

Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month

PANews reported on July 22 that regarding the progress of the White House's first encryption policy report, encryption reporter Eleanor Terrett said: "The report will be officially submitted tomorrow (July
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005725-7,75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,018736-8,92%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 07:38

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5