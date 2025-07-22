MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged
PANews
2025/07/22 08:31
A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX. In the past two days, the
PANews
2025/07/22 08:14
Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming
PANews
2025/07/22 08:12
Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of
PANews
2025/07/22 08:07
FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more
PANews
2025/07/22 08:00
Crypto mining hotspots: Kazakhstan’s crypto taxation and regulatory dynamics explained
Author: FinTax 1. Introduction 1.1 Country Overview The Republic of Kazakhstan, referred to as Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan spans the Eurasian continent, with most of its territory located in Asia and a
Hive Digital invests $100 million to expand HPC business and accelerate AI transformation
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) announced that it would invest $100 million to expand its high-performance computing (HPC) business to accelerate
PANews
2025/07/22 07:54
GameSquare gets approval to add an additional $150 million to its crypto treasury and increases its holdings by 8,351 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced that it would increase its digital asset treasury management authorization
PANews
2025/07/22 07:48
Strategy launches fourth preferred stock product Stretch, raising funds to increase Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) announced on Monday the launch of its fourth preferred stock product "Stretch" (STRC). The
PANews
2025/07/22 07:43
Reporter: The White House's first encryption policy report will be released to the public before the end of this month
PANews reported on July 22 that regarding the progress of the White House's first encryption policy report, encryption reporter Eleanor Terrett said: "The report will be officially submitted tomorrow (July
PANews
2025/07/22 07:38
