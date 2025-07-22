2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Businessinsider, commercial-stage digital health company Profusa (NASDAQ: PFSA) announced that it has reached an equity credit agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 09:29
AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

PANews reported on July 22 that according to official news, the AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI announced the completion of US$3.6 million in financing. Supporters include Animoca Brands, 071labs, Skyland
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-7.68%
RichQUACK
QUACK$0.0000000003256-2.57%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 09:12
On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Chainwire, Questflow, the orchestration layer of the on-chain AI multi-agent economy, announced the completion of a US$6.5 million seed round of financing,
SEED
SEED$0.001034-0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-7.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6132-5.82%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08052+3.49%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 09:07
How much is the cryptocurrency involved in the case worth? Can the judicial authorities set a price?

How much is the cryptocurrency involved in the case worth? Can the judicial authorities set a price?

introduction In the past two years, there have been more and more criminal cases involving virtual currencies. In addition to the common cases of money laundering using virtual currencies, fraud
Moonveil
MORE$0.09969-0.22%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2426-10.52%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 09:00
Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.

Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that starting from July 21, 2025, US users can legally participate in perpetual futures trading through its
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:55
Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy

Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to investing, Nasdaq-listed digital financial technology group Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) announced on Monday that it had reached a securities purchase
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:52
Castle Securities: The US SEC will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal rules for tokenization

Castle Securities: The US SEC will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal rules for tokenization

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Castle Securities stated that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:45
Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions

Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, xTAO, a listed company focusing on the Bittensor ecosystem, announced that it has obtained final listing approval from the Canadian
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1915-4.34%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:40
Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed

Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed

PANews reported on July 22 that Lido released a security vulnerability disclosure. Someone reported a malicious vulnerability through the security vulnerability disclosure platform Immunefi, which affects the RageQuit mechanism in
Notcoin
NOT$0.001962-8.61%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:34
A whale sold 8005 ETH in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit of 9.85 million US dollars

A whale sold 8005 ETH in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit of 9.85 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 8,005 ETH at a price of US$3,751 in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit
Ethereum
ETH$4,577.67-2.79%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/22 08:32

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5