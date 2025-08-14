MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Ethereum Foundation denies $12.8m sale tied to old ICO wallets
Recent portfolio shuffles and asset dumps pointed to its old habits, but the foundation has officially denied involvement in the sales. In a recent X post, Ethereum Foundation co-Executive Director Hsiao-Wei Wang debunked claims that the foundation was behind a…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 16:04
Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.
PANews reported on August 14 that James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, pointed out that Ethereum's capital inflow continued to grow this week, reaching US$2.3 billion, and the cumulative
PANews
2025/08/14 15:51
CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak
PANews reported on August 14 that CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei_dent said that the NUPL (net unrealized profit and loss) indicator shows that when the value is higher than 0, most currencies
PANews
2025/08/14 15:28
CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain
CMB International Asset Management and DigiFT launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume. CMB International Asset Management and Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange DigiFT have launched the CMB International USD…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 15:19
A whale shorted BTC for a total of 12.81 million yuan, but received $4.33 million in funding fees to mitigate the losses.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, a whale has shorted Bitcoin (BTC) four times since March 2025, with its 20x leveraged short position experiencing a dramatic
PANews
2025/08/14 15:15
Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media. According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, […] Сообщение Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
On-chain data perspective: judging market tops through early holder behavior
Early adopters often control a significant portion of the token supply, and their buying and selling decisions are crucial to market trends. Understanding the behavioral patterns of early adopters can
PANews
2025/08/14 15:00
Robinhood released its July operating data: the platform's total assets increased by 7% month-on-month, and the number of funded customers reached 26.7 million.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Globenewswire, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its operating data for July 2025. As of the end of July, the number of
PANews
2025/08/14 14:56
The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis
EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform. Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
Canary’s Trump Coin ETF Trust registered in Delaware, TRUMP up over 10%
Canary Capital has registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF in Delaware, laying the foundation for what could become the first U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the Official Trump memecoin. On Wednesday, Canary’s registration for the Canary Trump Coin ETF went live…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 14:24
