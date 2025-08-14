Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media. According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, […]