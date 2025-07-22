MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Malicious robots reappear in Solana ecosystem: Private key leak trap hidden in configuration files
Author: Joker&Thinking Edited by: KrsMt. background In early July 2025, the SlowMist security team received a request for help from a victim user, asking for assistance in analyzing the cause
PANews
2025/07/22 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/22 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$131 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/22 11:57
A new wallet received 3,990 MKR from FalconX in the past five days, worth $8.45 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet received 3,990 MKR (worth US$8.45 million) from FalconX in the past 5 days.
PANews
2025/07/22 11:51
Fosun International applies to register multiple trademarks including "Star Coin" in Hong Kong, which may accelerate the layout of virtual asset business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Wenhui.com, Fosun Wealth International Holdings, a Hong Kong technology financial services and investment entity under Fosun International (0656), has recently registered trademarks
PANews
2025/07/22 11:48
Faraday Future and HabitTrade have reached a strategic partnership to enhance shareholder value through innovative Web3 financial services
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Groonghui, Faraday Future announced a strategic partnership with HabitTrade. HabitTrade is a global multi-market broker and digital asset infrastructure platform. FF said
PANews
2025/07/22 11:41
The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the way with a 9.62% increase
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the various sectors of the crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the 24-hour increase
PANews
2025/07/22 11:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.22)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/22 Update: The sector rotates to SOL, and everyone is taking off except
PANews
2025/07/22 11:18
Mexican Real Estate Company Grupo Murano Plans to Build $10 Billion Bitcoin Vault in Five Years
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Grupo Murano, a Mexico-based real estate company with a market value of $1 billion, is taking the lead in launching
PANews
2025/07/22 11:02
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
PANews
2025/07/22 10:29
