BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a
BNB
$837.08
-2.10%
TAG
$0.0011329
-2.98%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 13:24
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, suffered a partial liquidation of its ETH long orders, resulting in a loss of approximately $26.17 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the ETH long position (15x leverage) of the giant whale AguilaTrades was partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of
ETH
$4,573.72
-2.87%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 13:17
James Wynn's PEPE and DOGE long orders were partially liquidated, and the floating loss still exceeded US$800,000
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) and DOGE (10x leverage) long positions were partially liquidated, and he currently still holds
WYNN
$0.0003232
-21.61%
DOGE
$0.22762
-7.62%
PEPE
$0.00001127
-8.29%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 13:02
Breaking the circle: A comparison of stablecoin regulatory policies in 12 countries
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher The disruptive effect of stablecoins is continuing to expand. From related topics that frequently appear on TikTok's hot search list, to traditional financial bloggers
EFFECT
$0.006292
+2.82%
HOT
$0.0009912
-5.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 13:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and currently has a floating loss of nearly $3 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and is currently suffering losses again, with a loss
ETH
$4,573.72
-2.87%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 12:58
Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange
Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back…
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 12:42
Ethereum ZK track is on the rise again, a comprehensive exploration of ZK network Succinct
Author: jaehaerys Compiled by: Felix, PANews Key points: What is Succinct Prover Network? This is a decentralized zero-knowledge proof (ZK) generation market based on Ethereum. It aims to connect requesters
ZERO
$0.00006052
-3.84%
ZK
$0.06576
-5.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 12:30
Bank of England considers shelving digital pound plans
PANews reported on July 22 that according to foreign media reports, Bank of England officials are considering suspending plans for a digital pound for the public due to growing doubts
BANK
$0.05828
-9.99%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 12:28
UBS: Stablecoins will boost net demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries, and there is still room for short-term debt supply
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, UBS had previously expected that the rapid expansion of the proportion of short-term U.S. Treasury bonds in tradable debt had
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
DEBT
$0.00207
-23.81%
NET
$0.00009892
-3.51%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 12:27
Financial Times: JPMorgan Chase explores lending against clients' cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 22 that according to a report by Zhitong Finance citing the Financial Times, unnamed sources revealed that JPMorgan Chase may start using customers' crypto assets directly
MAY
$0.05034
-0.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 12:24
