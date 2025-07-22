MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
EU-listed Fragbite Group adds Bitcoin to treasury with first 4.3 BTC purchase
Bitcoin is quietly making its way onto the balance sheets of European companies as corporate interest across the region continues to grow. Fragbite Group AB, a digital entertainment company listed in the EU, has made its first move into Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:22
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$46.9811 million
PANews reported on July 22 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/22 16:15
BNB Chain expands $100M incentive program with $25K TAG token buy from TaggerAI
As part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program, BNB Chain has acquired over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI, building on earlier acquisitions of FAIR3 and BGSC. BNB Chain (BNB) just announced that it had purchased over 40 million…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:13
H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PANews reported on July 22 that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced that it has been approved to trade on the open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
PANews
2025/07/22 16:09
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion
Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:08
Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%
Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence
Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?
By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
PANews
2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum
Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
Fxstreet
2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/22 15:43
