Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet
PANews reported on July 22 that Bernstein raised its target price for Alphabet (GOOG.O) from $185 to $195 and its target price for Meta Platforms (META.O) from $700 to $775.
PANews
2025/07/22 18:16
TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , TD Cowen said that the premium of Strategy ( MSTR ) is reasonable. After Strategy increased its holdings of
PANews
2025/07/22 18:14
Blockchain game TOKYO BEAST announces the upcoming termination of service
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the blockchain game project TOKYO BEAST will officially terminate its services at 08:00 (UTC) on August 24, 2025.
PANews
2025/07/22 18:11
Seoul's Big Gamble: Can Crypto Assets Reshape South Korea's Economic Future?
Why Seoul is betting its economic future on digital assets Original author: Thejaswini MA, Token Dispatch Original translation: Peter, Techub News On that bizarre night in December 2024, when former
PANews
2025/07/22 18:00
Shanghai: Developing AI+AR, AI+MR and other multi-form eyewear products
PANews reported on July 22 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Shanghai Next Generation Display Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2026-2030)". It pointed out that smart
PANews
2025/07/22 17:34
071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit
PANews reported on July 22 that 071labs announced a strategic investment in Nubit, a core infrastructure project for Bitcoin expansion. Nubit is committed to improving the scalability, usability and openness
PANews
2025/07/22 17:26
Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
H100 Group AB has joined the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding to its existing listing on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market, as the company moves up to 44th place among the world’s largest public Bitcoin treasury holders. H100 Group AB, a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 17:20
Futu and China Asset Management Hong Kong have reached a strategic cooperation on Web3.0 and will launch a series of tokenized money market fund products
PANews reported on July 22 that Futu Group announced that it has reached a long-term strategic cooperation on Web3.0 with China Asset Management (Hong Kong). The two parties will jointly
PANews
2025/07/22 17:04
From Hornet Brother NFT to 10 million RWA, analyzing the double controversy of Hainan Huatie
Author: Liu Honglin In the past few days, Hainan Huatie has suddenly become a common topic in the Web3 circle and the A-share community. On one hand, the floor price
PANews
2025/07/22 17:00
Moonbirds rebounded strongly after changing owners. Can they replicate the success path of Fat Penguin?
Author: Nancy, PANews In recent days, the popularity of small pictures has been rekindled, and the NFT market has ushered in a long-awaited general rise. After a period of dormancy,
PANews
2025/07/22 16:37
