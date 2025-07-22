MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem
Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price extended its rally today, reaching an intraday high of…
ALGO
$0.2603
-5.85%
ZBCN
$0.0046992
-2.21%
NOW
$0.00729
-7.13%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy. In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the…
PART
$0.175
+1.74%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.
PART
$0.175
+1.74%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO
PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 20:16
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets, involving an
TAO
$369.72
-7.79%
VIRTUAL
$1.2384
-10.63%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 20:15
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
ETH
$4,570
-2.77%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 20:06
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
ACT
$0.04107
-8.18%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 20:00
47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas
Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”. The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, […] Сообщение 47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
PART
$0.175
+1.74%
শেয়ার করুন
Incrypted
2025/07/22 19:56
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion
PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/22 19:50
5 memecoins that could make holders millionaires by 2026
As the next bull run gains steam, a carefully chosen $600 bet on high-potential meme coins like Little Pepe, Bonk, and PEPE could turn modest risk into life-changing returns. #partnercontent
BONK
$0.00002456
-8.56%
LIFE
$0.0000441
+1.91%
LIKE
$0.011236
-0.78%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.62%
BULL
$0.004124
--%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 19:46
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5