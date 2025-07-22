2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Western Union joins stablecoin race, eyes crypto partnerships — CEO

Western Union is exploring stablecoin integration for cross-border transfers, conversions and digital wallets, positioning it as an innovation opportunity.
PANews2025/07/22 21:10
Powell said nothing about monetary policy in his latest meeting speech

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a welcome speech at a regulatory conference today, but as expected, he did not make any controversial or news-making
PANews2025/07/22 21:06
Bitcoin ETFs 12-day winning streak ends with $130m outflows

After several days of straight inflows, the funds logged hundreds of millions in outflows, putting the first crack in their record run of fresh capital.
Crypto.news2025/07/22 21:06
Soluna Holdings Completes $20 Million Financing to Advance Green Data Center Project in Kati, Texas

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Business Wire , Soluna Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed company that develops green data centers for intensive computing applications such as Bitcoin mining and
PANews2025/07/22 20:58
ZachXBT reveals the inside story of Crypto Beast manipulating the $ALT crash

PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain detective ZachXBT said that Crypto Beast manipulated the market and deceived fans by lying that it had nothing to do with the $ALT
PANews2025/07/22 20:55
XRP Price Breaks Through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/07/22 20:51
Bessant: There is no reason to let Powell step down as Fed chairman

PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson publicly supported Federal Reserve Chairman Powell amid frequent attacks from Trump administration officials, saying he saw no reason to let
PANews2025/07/22 20:39
Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The Federal Reserve is a dynamic institution that is willing to listen to new ideas and feedback on how
PANews2025/07/22 20:35
The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today, and is now
PANews2025/07/22 20:30
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30

