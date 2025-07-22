MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
A whale's $PENGU short position was liquidated, with a loss of more than 10 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale was liquidated on its $PENGU ( 3x leverage) short position, with a loss of $ 13.16 million.
PENGU
-0.52%
PENGU
$0.033767
-9.68%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:46
George Botic Named Acting Chairman of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
PANews reported on July 22 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced that George R. Botic will serve as the acting chairman of the Public Company
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:41
US stocks largely flat as investors weigh earnings, tariffs
Stocks are little changed in early trading on Tuesday as investors pay attention to corporate earnings and the latest tariffs news. Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered 25 points up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hugged the flatline at 0.03%…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for digital asset legislation, saying bipartisan collaboration will protect innovation and consumer rights
PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that the United States has been leading the world in financial innovation and has not slowed down. Lummis said
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
NOT
$0.001956
-8.93%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:26
Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k
These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k. #partnercontent
REAL
$0.05149
-3.41%
MEMECOIN
$0.005686
+7.91%
MEME
$0.00209
+9.19%
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:25
Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
LAY
$0.01584
-9.22%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:16
PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
BANK
$0.05827
-9.89%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:09
Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can
TON
$3.399
-2.01%
NOW
$0.00735
-6.36%
WALLET
$0.02905
-3.13%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:03
GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders’ move to APT Miner
While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income. #sponsored
XRP
$0.1366
-6.24%
XRP
$3.1173
-4.96%
ACT
$0.04107
-8.18%
ETH
$4,563.85
-2.91%
APT
$4.79
-3.85%
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
PANews
2025/07/22 21:58
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5