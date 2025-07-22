2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A whale's $PENGU short position was liquidated, with a loss of more than 10 million US dollars

A whale's $PENGU short position was liquidated, with a loss of more than 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale was liquidated on its $PENGU ( 3x leverage) short position, with a loss of $ 13.16 million.
Moonveil
Pudgy Penguins
PANews2025/07/22 22:46
George Botic Named Acting Chairman of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

George Botic Named Acting Chairman of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

PANews reported on July 22 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced that George R. Botic will serve as the acting chairman of the Public Company
U
PANews2025/07/22 22:41
US stocks largely flat as investors weigh earnings, tariffs

US stocks largely flat as investors weigh earnings, tariffs

Stocks are little changed in early trading on Tuesday as investors pay attention to corporate earnings and the latest tariffs news. Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered 25 points up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hugged the flatline at 0.03%…
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for digital asset legislation, saying bipartisan collaboration will protect innovation and consumer rights

U.S. Senator Lummis calls for digital asset legislation, saying bipartisan collaboration will protect innovation and consumer rights

PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that the United States has been leading the world in financial innovation and has not slowed down. Lummis said
U
Notcoin
PANews2025/07/22 22:26
Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k

Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k

These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k. #partnercontent
RealLink
Just Memecoin
Memecoin
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:25
Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce

Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
Loomlay
PANews2025/07/22 22:16
PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers

PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
Lorenzo Protocol
PANews2025/07/22 22:09
Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users

Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can
TONCOIN
Nowchain
Ambire Wallet
PANews2025/07/22 22:03
GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders' move to APT Miner

GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders’ move to APT Miner

While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income. #sponsored
Movement
XRP
The AI Prophecy
Ethereum
Aptos
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule

Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
PANews2025/07/22 21:58

