2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN

A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.97-3.12%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.03%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.034-7.09%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02902-3.23%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 08:40
WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future

WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the
WSPN
WUSD$0.9999--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13621+0.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 08:34
Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed
FORM
FORM$3.768-1.38%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1905-6.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 08:20
Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin

Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter said that the crypto prediction market platform Polymarket is considering whether to launch its own customized
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02039-7.94%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 08:07
Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC

Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that
SIX
SIX$0.02267+1.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1905-6.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:55
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round

DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round

PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
B
B$0.55766-9.82%
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.48%
Newton
AB$0.008191+0.33%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:36
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud

U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1905-6.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:35
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today

Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today

PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:31
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform

LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01577-7.45%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.0467-16.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002113+10.39%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1905-6.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:17
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it

The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.365-7.26%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1905-6.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 07:07

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5