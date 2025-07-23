MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
PANews
2025/07/23 08:40
WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the
PANews
2025/07/23 08:34
Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed
PANews
2025/07/23 08:20
Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter said that the crypto prediction market platform Polymarket is considering whether to launch its own customized
PANews
2025/07/23 08:07
Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that
PANews
2025/07/23 07:55
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round
PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
PANews
2025/07/23 07:36
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
PANews
2025/07/23 07:35
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today
PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
PANews
2025/07/23 07:31
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
PANews
2025/07/23 07:17
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
PANews
2025/07/23 07:07
