Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
PANews
2025/07/23 09:39
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
PANews
2025/07/23 09:38
South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past
PANews
2025/07/23 09:23
A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million
According to PANews on July 23, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the newly created wallet 0x3dF3 bought another 32,640 ETH (worth US$122 million) through over-the-counter transactions, and a total of 43,787
PANews
2025/07/23 09:22
Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
PANews
2025/07/23 09:06
Deconstructing the Stablecoin Sandwich: How to Reshape Global Capital Flows?
Author: Awang Stablecoins are the most representative practical tools in the field of digital currency, demonstrating how blockchain can provide a new and efficient infrastructure for the traditional financial payment
PANews
2025/07/23 09:00
Wall Street giant Citadel Securities calls on the SEC not to provide securities rule exemptions for tokenized stocks
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, Citadel Securities, one of the world's largest market makers, submitted a letter to the SEC Crypto Working Group, opposing the
PANews
2025/07/23 08:56
BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.
PANews
2025/07/23 08:47
The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, the size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is about 519,000 ETH (worth about $1.9 billion), a record high since January
PANews
2025/07/23 08:41
