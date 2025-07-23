2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A whale is suspected of selling 300 WBTC in the early morning, and has sold a total of 1,000 BTC in the past 4 days

A whale is suspected of selling 300 WBTC in the early morning, and has sold a total of 1,000 BTC in the past 4 days

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four
Bitcoin
BTC$119,088.64-1.20%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$119,053.68-1.12%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:39
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022+0.33%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.365-7.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02877+1.66%
MAY
MAY$0.05044-0.21%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02835-9.71%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:36
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to reach $250,000 and Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of this year

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to reach $250,000 and Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, Arthur Hayes predicted that by the end of this year, the price of Bitcoin will reach $250,000 and the price of
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:34
A whale PENGU short position was liquidated last night and lost $13.15 million, and then reopened the short position

A whale PENGU short position was liquidated last night and lost $13.15 million, and then reopened the short position

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the PENGU 3x short position at address 0x670...af6e0 was liquidated at 9 o'clock last night and
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.0337-10.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:24
Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.

Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009909-5.78%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week

Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA

Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
Allo
RWA$0.004822-4.43%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million

A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
Ethereum
ETH$4,554.16-3.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02901-3.39%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 09:59
Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.4867-3.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00743-5.35%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy

ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine announced on Tuesday that ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock BMNR, with a total value
ARK
ARK$0.4454-4.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/23 09:46

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5