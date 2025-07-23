MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership
Pittsburgh-based financial services corporation PNC Bank has announced adding Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service platform, enabling customers to buy, hold and sell crypto. The crypto move announced on Tuesday said that PNC will also offer “best-in-class” banking services to Coinbase. The PNC-Coinbase deal comes amid growing demand for regulated crypto offerings. “This collaboration enables us to meet growing demand for secure and streamlined access to digital assets on PNC’s trusted platform,” said William S. Demchak, CEO of PNC Bank. PNC Bank has become one of the largest American banks to launch crypto services at large. Following years of cautious approach, US banks are increasingly embracing crypto, signalling steps toward deeper integration of digital assets in mainstream portfolios. “Traditional finance is slowly waking up to crypto’s call and is vying for a piece of the pie,” Gadi Chait, Xapo Bank’s Investment Manager, told Cryptonews. PNC Bank did not disclose the timeline for its crypto launch. Newfound Token Enthusiasm Among US Banks US banks are seeking deeper ties with crypto firms to avoid missing out on deals spurred by a more relaxed regime under Trump. Traditional banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have announced plans to get involved in stablecoin offerings . Further, Bank of America CEO Moynihan said that it is trying to understand client demand before its stablecoin rollout. PNC Bank, which manages $421 billion in client assets, has become the latest institution to join a growing list of banks deepening their crypto exposure. Analysts Increase Price Targets For PNC Bank Following Tuesday’s announcement, shares of PNC Financial Services Group, the bank’s parent company, rose 0.59%, according to Google Finance data. Besides, Coinbase is quickly becoming a key entry point for banks looking to test the crypto waters. The firm saw significant analyst activity with Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald, both increasing their price targets for the company. Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Coinbase to $350 from $190, attributing to a more positive outlook for digital assets. Coinbase’s crypto-as-a-service platform offers partners custody and trading tools, which otherwise would be expensive to build.
CryptoNews
2025/07/23 11:48
Lotte Card applies for trademark rights related to Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Yonhap News Agency, Lotte Card has applied for a total of 36 trademark rights related to the Korean won stablecoin. Lotte Card
PANews
2025/07/23 11:38
Data: 31.6% of PUMP pre-sale buyers have sold on DEX, and 53% have been transferred to new wallets
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Spot On Chain statistics, among the 10,145 successful pre-sale buyers of PUMP tokens, 12.7% still hold them; 31.6% have been sold on
PANews
2025/07/23 11:32
a16z Crypto adds to Story ecosystem, leads $15 million investment in decentralized data layer Poseidon to solve AI data bottleneck
Poseidon, a decentralized AI data infrastructure project incubated by the on-chain IP protocol Story, announced today that it has completed a $15 million seed round of financing, led by a16z
PANews
2025/07/23 11:21
Ping An Securities: Hong Kong may adopt dual-track regulation of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Ping An Securities released a stablecoin report pointing out that Hong Kong may form a dual-track
PANews
2025/07/23 11:20
The crypto market partially pulled back, but the NFT sector rose for two consecutive days, and BTC rebounded to $119,000
PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, most crypto markets experienced a slight correction after continuous increases, but the NFT sector rose against the trend, with a
PANews
2025/07/23 11:02
South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV completes first round of financing of approximately US$11.6 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Edaily, South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV has completed its first round of financing of approximately 16 billion won (approximately 11.6 million
PANews
2025/07/23 10:57
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 74.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 499.8 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
PANews
2025/07/23 10:49
UK to ban public sector from making ransomware payments
The UK will prohibit its public sector, such as its health service and local councils, from paying ransomware in a bid to “smash the cyber criminal business model.”
PANews
2025/07/23 10:49
DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
PANews
2025/07/23 10:43
