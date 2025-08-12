MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025
PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year,
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
BANK
$0.0581
-10.24%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:54
Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion
AAVE
$313.12
-5.93%
BLOCK
$0.1913
-6.63%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:48
Perplexity AI to acquire Google Chrome for $34.5 billion
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity AI plans to acquire Google's Chrome browser business for US$34.5 billion. If the deal is completed, it
AI
$0.1283
-7.83%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:33
Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B Terra Luna Collapse
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon plans to plead guilty to U.S. conspiracy and wire fraud charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrency projects, a judge confirmed Tuesday. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, will plead guilty to two criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud related to the 2022 collapse […]
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
LUNA
$0.1562
-7.02%
TERRA
$0.003126
-2.00%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$387 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 12th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $387 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:30
An anonymous whale added another 35,000 ETH, bringing his total holdings to 328,000.
PANews reported on August 12th that an "unknown" whale or institution has increased its holdings by another 35,237 ETH, worth approximately $155 million, according to Onchain Lens. Its total holdings
ETH
$4,546.26
-3.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:18
BNB Chain Expands Kickstart Program, Integrates LaaS to Provide One-Stop Project Support
PANews reported on August 12th that BNB Chain announced an upgrade to its Kickstart program, fully integrating the original LaaS Program to provide more efficient, one-stop support for ecosystem developers
STOP
$0.16319
-7.94%
BNB
$835.73
-2.25%
MORE
$0.10004
+0.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:14
Sam Altman asks Elon Musk to sign an affidavit denying manipulation of the X algorithm
PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly demanded that Elon Musk sign an affidavit certifying that he never directed changes to the X platform's algorithms to
ELON
$0.0000001153
-6.33%
SIGN
$0.07199
-3.79%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/12 23:04
PEPETO draws PEPE investors chasing next 100x memecoin
Pepeto is redefining the memecoin game by pairing meme culture with real blockchain utility, attracting investors seeking more than hype. #sponsored
REAL
$0.05152
-3.39%
HYPE
$45.03
-3.16%
MORE
$0.10004
+0.15%
GAME
$24.8094
-4.57%
MEMECOIN
$0.005669
+7.57%
PEPE
$0.00001126
-8.30%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 23:00
Summon.fun to Launch as Main Coin Launchpad on Sui Blockchain, Expanding to Solana
This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Summon.fun is set to go live this month as the main coin launchpad on the Sui blockchain, offering instant token creation for meme coin and community projects, while also delivering a professional-grade studio for Web3 builders. The platform will expand to Solana within weeks of the […]
FUN
$0.008992
-2.96%
SUI
$3.7977
-5.85%
TOKEN
$0.01573
-7.63%
GO
$0.00048
+84.61%
MEME
$0.002099
+9.89%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:00
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5