Sahara Data Service Platform DSP is officially launched, with a first-day reward pool value of over $450,000
PANews reported on July 23 that Sahara AI officially launched the Data Service Platform (DSP), which supports users to participate in the creation of AI data sets and obtain on-chain
PANews
2025/07/23 16:05
From the Tulip Bubble to the Bitcoin Mania: History's Speculative Mirror
Source: unlock-bc Compiler: BlockWeeks In the Netherlands in the 17th century, a flower sparked the first documented financial bubble in history - the tulip bubble . This trend, which initially
PANews
2025/07/23 16:00
Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers
The cryptocurrency industry empowers users to manage their funds and investments directly, without relying on intermediaries. However, growing attention from regulatory bodies — such as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) — is making it increasingly difficult to operate with digital assets. In spring 2025, for example, Ukraine’s central bank began scrutinizing crypto cards, while […] Сообщение Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/23 15:23
CryptoQuant analyst: Ethereum may experience a pullback in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large
PANews reported on July 23 that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan said that Ethereum has recently risen sharply and may experience a correction in the short term, but the magnitude and
PANews
2025/07/23 15:13
Jack Dorsey’s Square begins onboarding merchants for Bitcoin payments
Square, the point-of-sale unit of Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc., has started onboarding merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. The rollout, confirmed by Dorsey in a July 23 post on X, marks the first phase of a wider program to enable Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 15:00
Analysis: Retail leverage soared before FOMC, key positives may emerge in late summer
PANews reported on July 23 that Matrixport said in today's chart that in the past two weeks, Bitcoin open interest has increased significantly by $6 billion, and the annualized funding
PANews
2025/07/23 14:58
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation
PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no
PANews
2025/07/23 14:48
US looks to grab $7.1M in crypto from oil and gas investment scam
Federal prosecutors in Seattle are looking to win forfeiture of millions worth of crypto tied to an investment scheme in the hope of distributing it to victims.
PANews
2025/07/23 14:40
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion stayed by SEC hours after approval
Shortly after approving the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paused the decision for a full Commission review. So, why is the SEC halting approvals? On July 22, the SEC’s Division of Trading and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 14:27
Who will win the 2028 U.S. Presidential Election? – Here are Polymarket’s top picks
Polymarket’s betting pool on public figures that could become the next President of the United States has attracted over $1.1 million in participation. So far, J.D Vance is in the lead with 28% odds. Who do you think will win…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 14:25
