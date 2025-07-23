MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam
The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 17:13
Coinbase, Strategy named as South Korea warns against crypto-heavy ETF portfolios
South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service has verbally instructed local asset managers to limit exposure to crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase and Strategy in ETFs, citing a 2017 policy that bars institutional investment in virtual assets. According to the Korean Herald,…
VIRTUAL
$1.234
-10.94%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:12
CoinShares obtains EU MiCA license, becoming the first licensed crypto asset management company
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , European crypto asset management company CoinShares announced that it had obtained the EU's "Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation" ( MiCA
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million
PANews reported on July 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.234
-10.94%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 17:06
Shanghai Stock Exchange holds a symposium for companies in the Shanghai artificial intelligence industry chain
PANews reported on July 23 that the Shanghai Stock Exchange conducted a special survey on Shanghai's "Model Speed Space" and jointly held a symposium with the Xuhui District People's Government
PEOPLE
$0.0203
-8.39%
SPACE
$0.1495
-2.35%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 17:04
From Bitcoin's 1,000-fold Increase to 100-fold Increase in "Coin Stocks", Crypto Venture Capital Pantera's 12-year Progress
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Pantera is building a "multi-currency micro-strategy investment matrix". As one of the earliest bettors in the crypto world, Pantera Capital has bet on the dawn of Bitcoin,
MICRO
$0.001272
-2.52%
MULTI
$0.08045
+3.07%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 17:00
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of stablecoin licensing regime next week
PANews reported on July 23 that Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that the Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1, when it will
EFFECT
$0.006305
+3.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 16:58
What Is DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks?
The expansion of blockchain technology has long moved beyond the realm of cryptocurrency transactions and the virtual world. The industry is evolving at such a rapid pace that companies across a wide range of sectors are now actively integrating blockchain into their operational and production systems. One compelling example of blockchain’s real-world application is the […] Сообщение What Is DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks? появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
REAL
$0.05146
-3.50%
DEPIN
$0.000000235
+1.73%
VIRTUAL
$1.234
-10.94%
NOW
$0.00742
-5.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Incrypted
2025/07/23 16:27
PENGU surpasses BONK to become the meme coin with the highest market value on the Solana chain, and its market value ranking rises to 54th
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the latest data from coingecko, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has surpassed Bonk (BONK) and ranked 54th in the cryptocurrency market value, becoming the
BONK
$0.0000245
-9.02%
PENGU
$0.033631
-10.26%
MEME
$0.002081
+8.95%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 16:22
The trillion-dollar asset management giant Charles Schwab has made a bold statement that it will "definitely compete with Coinbase" and is also planning stablecoins and tokenization
Author: Weilin, PANews As one of the leading financial services companies in the United States, Charles Schwab is accelerating its expansion into the cryptocurrency field. According to the latest statement
CHARLES
$0.0002209
-1.25%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 16:09
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5