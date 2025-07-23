2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
PANews2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
PANews2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
PANews2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
PANews2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
PANews2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
PANews2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
PANews2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
PANews2025/07/23 21:33

