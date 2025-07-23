MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Spark launches SPK farm and other new features to optimize user revenue experience
PANews reported on July 23 that Spark platform has recently launched a number of practical functions, including SPK farm (supply USDS to earn SPK), Overdrive (increase airdrop rewards), USDS (SPK
FARM
$29.07
-6.94%
SPK
$0.08533
-6.79%
SPARK
$0.035685
-13.51%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 23:21
Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule
PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated
TOKEN
$0.01569
-7.86%
ASP
$0.1542
-6.43%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 23:16
ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September
The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
শেয়ার করুন
Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree
MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZERO
$0.0000603
-4.22%
FUEL
$0.00671
-11.12%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:58
GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-6.47%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters
New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
HERE
$0.00047
--%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
SAFE
$0.4386
-7.01%
AI
$0.1281
-7.97%
TA
$0.05392
-12.55%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell
PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
TRUMP
$9.054
-5.14%
HOUSE
$0.018871
-8.86%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally
New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
TOKEN
$0.01569
-7.86%
BULL
$0.004124
--%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone
PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
GAIA
$0.07116
+0.08%
SEED
$0.001034
-0.38%
AI
$0.1281
-7.97%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/23 22:35
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5