Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon Launch Tokenized Money Market Funds for Institutions

Key Takeaways: Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have launched tokenized money market funds for institutional clients. Initial participants include BlackRock, Fidelity, Federated Hermes, and the asset arms of both banks. The platform allows real-time ownership tracking and may support future use in collateral management and settlement. Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon have launched a system allowing institutional clients to access tokenized money market funds. According to a CNBC report published on July 23, the offering targets the $7.1 trillion market, uses Goldman’s blockchain platform to record fund ownership, and is integrated with BNY’s custody services. BlackRock and Fidelity Funds Already Available Clients can invest in tokenized share classes of money market funds managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Federated Hermes, and the asset management divisions of both Goldman and BNY. The product is built for institutional users, including hedge funds, pension funds, and corporates. BNY’s LiquidityDirect and @GoldmanSachs ’ Digital Asset Platform have collaborated to launch tokenized money market funds (MMFs). 🤝 This significant initiative sets our clients on a path to access a new capability to increase the utility and potential transferability of MMFs in… pic.twitter.com/WJ1lv7m6T4 — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 23, 2025 “We have created the ability for our clients to invest in tokenized money market share classes across a number of fund companies,” said Laide Majiyagbe, Global Head of Liquidity, Financing, and Collateral at BNY. “The step of tokenizing is important, because today that will enable seamless and efficient transactions, without the frictions that happen in traditional markets,” said Majiyagbe. Unlike stablecoins, which serve primarily as a medium of exchange, tokenized money market funds offer yield and may function as cash-equivalent holdings for large financial institutions. According to Goldman and BNY, the funds could eventually be transferred between financial intermediaries without first converting to fiat currency. Goldman Sachs and BNY Target $7.1 Billion Market Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, said the structure supports future use in collateral and trade settlement. “The sheer scale of this market just offers a huge opportunity to create a lot more efficiency across the whole financial plumbing,” he said. “That is what’s really powerful, because you’re creating utility in an instrument where it doesn’t exist today,” said McDermott. The firms see this step as supporting real-time settlement and reducing operational frictions tied to traditional finance infrastructure. They also framed it as complementary to regulatory developments such as the recent GENIUS Act , which establishes a federal framework for stablecoins. According to the report, U.S. money market funds hold about $7.1 trillion in assets, with roughly $2.5 trillion flowing into the space since the Federal Reserve began raising rates in 2022. Most are backed by short-term government or commercial debt. The service is currently limited to institutional users and fund providers participating in the platform. Institutional interest in programmable finance is growing, and assets like money market funds can be embedded into automated workflows across settlement, margining, and treasury operations. Such tokenized instruments could play a central role in modernizing how institutions manage liquidity and collateral across global markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are the tax implications for institutions holding tokenized fund shares? While ownership structure remains similar to traditional funds, the digital nature may raise questions around jurisdiction, timing of income recognition, and reporting obligations. Could tokenized funds allow 24/7 liquidity access? If integrated with global custodians and interoperable ledgers, institutions may eventually move capital between regions outside of standard market hours. What legal structures govern these digital fund shares? Each share remains subject to existing securities regulation, but the ownership ledger is now maintained on a permissioned blockchain, allowing traceability without changing asset classification.
From Jokes to Giants: Altseason Crowns PEPE, Fartcoin, HYPE as Market Movers

Bitcoin dominance has declined through mid-2025, and traders are again turning toward high-volatility altcoins amid an emerging altseason. Capital is flowing into tokens with low entry points and strong social visibility. While networks like Ethereum remain structurally relevant , current market appetite may favor altcoins such as PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE. These tokens represent different facets of speculative activity. Two are driven by meme culture, while one is tied to a new Layer 1 exchange. Together, they show how fast narratives can change when risk appetite returns. PEPE: The Meme That Refuses to Fade PEPE first surged in 2023, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable meme coins . Two years later, it still commands trading volume and liquidity despite shifts in sentiment. The token trades at $0.00001312 with a market cap of $5.4 billion and $1.3 billion in daily volume, based on CoinMarketCap data . LunarCrush reports over 3,700 mentions and more than 265,000 engagements in July. Whale wallets remain active, contributing to its continued visibility. pic.twitter.com/QyKLzXez3L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025 With the current market shifting toward a potential altseason, the price of PEPE has surged over 45% within a month. Rather than disappear, PEPE has found a place as a meme-native liquidity hub. Its utility remains unclear, but its persistence in active markets shows that speculation alone can sustain relevance. Fartcoin: Absurdity or Liquidity? Fartcoin began as a joke, but it now trades with volume and consistency that few expected. The token is priced at $1.60, with a $1.6 billion market cap and around $373 million in 24-hour trading volume. It has seen an 80% increase in the past 30 days. Fartcoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The contract is verified. The coin is listed on major decentralized platforms. It has seen a 28% price increase over the past week, suggesting ongoing speculation from both new traders and short-term participants. The token might lack utility, but it benefits from rapid meme cycling. Whether driven by social media trends or bot activity, it continues to hold space in meme coin conversations. HYPE: Where Altcoin and Infrastructure Meet Hyperliquid is structurally different from the others. It supports a Layer-1 derivatives protocol with on-chain trading and governance. Despite this, the token trades with the momentum of a meme coin. HYPE reached a new high near $50 in July. It has a $14.4 billion market cap and $360 million in daily volume. Token holders can vote on governance and receive platform incentives. It draws attention from both DeFi users and momentum traders. While not part of meme culture, its branding and trading behavior place it within the same speculative shift. Betting on Narrative Cycles PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE show how visibility and timing can drive value in speculative cycles. They operate on different mechanics, but each benefits from renewed interest during altcoin rotations. In this phase of the market, attention remains one of the strongest drivers of price movement. These assets may not appeal to fundamentals-first investors, but their performances could imply the market’s current mood: fluid, reactive, and driven by participation. Their rise suggests that during this altseason, social energy and liquidity often outweigh long-term use cases. As traders scan for momentum plays in a thinning dominance cycle, coins like PEPE, Fartcoin, and HYPE may continue to benefit. Whether the run lasts or fades, their current traction shows how value is priced during the possible altseason.
BitMine Opens NYSE Options Trading, Targeting 5% Ethereum – Thiel Backs Move

BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto mining company known for its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy, has announced that its common stock will begin trading as listed options on the New York Stock Exchange. Options trading now available for $BMNR investors 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/25P3HOUm05 — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) July 23, 2025 The new listing, which launches today, is trading under the ticker symbol “BMNR.” This listing introduces a new level of market access for investors interested in BitMine’s performance. The availability of options allows market participants to hedge positions, gain leverage, or take directional views on the company’s equity. A variety of strike prices and expiration dates will be available. A Milestone in BitMine’s Expansion According to BitMine Chairman Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, this launch marks a major step in the company’s market development. “Options trading on the NYSE is a major milestone for BitMine, giving investors more ways to participate in our continued growth,” he said. Lee stressed that the move shows confidence in BitMine’s strategic vision, which includes acquiring up to 5% of the total Ethereum supply over time. This ambition places BitMine in a small circle of institutions pursuing aggressive ETH accumulation strategies. BitMine is also positioning itself as a hybrid player at the intersection of legacy financial infrastructure and blockchain-based innovation. Trading Infrastructure and Oversight According to the press release, the options contracts will be cleared by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and governed by NYSE and OCC standards. Investors can expect the usual regulatory oversight applied to all equity options, including standardized contract terms and settlement mechanisms. The addition of options trading has the potential to increase trading volume and visibility for BitMine’s stock. It also allows the company’s shares to appeal to a broader segment of institutional and retail investors. Peter Thiel Reveals 9.1% Stake in BitMine Tech billionaire Peter Thiel disclosed a 9.1% stake in the crypto mining and services firm, Reuters reported. Thiel, a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, has previously expressed a strong belief in blockchain-based assets. His venture capital firm, Founders Fund, was one of the earliest institutional backers of the cryptocurrency. At the time of publication, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR.A) shares rose 1.04% in early trading on Wednesday.
Coinbase to List JITOSOL and MPLX

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will begin supporting the transfer and trading of two Solana network (SPL token ) assets, Jito Staked SOL
US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement

PANews July 23 news, according to the Financial Times, the European Union and the United States are about to reach a trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on
The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation,
XRP gets its own MicroStrategy: Nature’s Miracle unveils $20M treasury bet

Nature's Miracle is pivoting to an XRP treasury strategy, a first in the industry.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
Block was officially included in the S&P 500 index today, holding 8,584 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, payment giant Block Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 index today. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins in its balance sheet
BitMine launches BMNR options trading on NYSE, plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum supply

PANews reported on July 23 that BitMine, an Ethereum treasury and crypto mining company backed by Peter Thiel and ARK, launched options trading for its common stock BMNR on the
