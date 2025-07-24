2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme

Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a civil action on Tuesday seeking the forfeiture of over $7 million in digital assets recovered from a massive crypto scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice shows. Fraudsters Stole $97 Million in Crypto Scheme, New Press Release Shows According to the July 23 press release , U.S. officials are looking to forfeit $7.1 million, just a sliver of the $97 million stolen by a handful of crypto fraudsters between June 22 and July 24. U.S. commences civil action to forfeit $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas storage fraud scheme – Crypto seized from wallets tied to Russian and Nigerian IP addresses https://t.co/LoCQb0yC06 — WDWAnews (@WDWAnews) July 22, 2025 Recovered in December 2024, the illicit funds were laundered as part of a complex oil tank rental scheme involving Newcastle, Washington resident Geoffrey K. Auyeung. “The co-schemers in this fraud moved their ill-gotten gain through various cryptocurrency accounts to try to launder the money stolen from victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. “Federal investigators and prosecutors in our office moved as quickly as possible to trace and seize the cryptocurrency so that some of the losses can be returned to victims.” Crypto Fraudster Faces Up to 200 Years Behind Bars Indicted in August 2024, Auyeung and his unnamed co-conspirators allegedly convinced unwitting victims to move their funds into escrow accounts based in Europe and Texas in order to generate “significant profits” from renting out oil tanks there. Once victims sent their money, the crypto fraudsters stopped responding and shuffled the funds to crypto accounts in Russia and Nigeria—one of which had ties to a terrorist organization. “The money was quickly moved to one or more of at least 81 different accounts at financial institutions, moved offshore, or moved to one or more of at least 19 different cryptocurrency accounts, where it was used for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, and Ethereum,” the press release states. Auyeung faces a maximum of 200 years behind bars if convicted for the international crypto fraud , though sentencing varies per jurisdiction.
Sidekick
K$7.421+5.59%
Threshold
T$0.01692-5.73%
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361-6.52%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/24 03:49
Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.053-5.15%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11474-8.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:47
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company

Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,001.99-1.20%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:35
$260 billion later, stablecoins have become too big to ignore

$260 billion later, stablecoins have become too big to ignore

What happens when $260 billion in stablecoins start moving through banks, buying Treasuries, and bypassing traditional financial infrastructure altogether? A federal rulebook for stablecoins emerges The idea of a privately issued digital dollar operating alongside the traditional banking system was…
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000067-1.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:14
Trump&#039;s AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines

Trump&#039;s AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines

The White House on Wednesday released its plan to make the United States a global leader in artificial intelligence research and development.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005658-10.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.053-5.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128-8.04%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018871-8.86%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 02:20
Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise on heels of Trump’s trade and AI plans

Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise on heels of Trump’s trade and AI plans

U.S. stocks rally on a series of positive trade developments, as Trump unveils new AI plan.
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.053-5.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128-8.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13339+1.18%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 02:13
Investors Rotate from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Altcoins: CryptoQuant Report

Investors Rotate from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Altcoins: CryptoQuant Report

Recent market dynamics suggest investors may be shifting their focus from Bitcoin to Ethereum and broader exposure of altcoins, according to the latest CryptoQuant report. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 72% since April, with its ETH/BTC ratio climbing from 0.018 to 0.031—the highest point since January 24, reports CryptoQuant. This upward trend aligns with earlier analyses showing Ethereum’s undervaluation relative to Bitcoin and growing demand for ETH-based assets. The reduced selling pressure on Ethereum, alongside greater accumulation by institutional and retail investors, is fueling this momentum. Data from CryptoQuant shows that fewer ETH tokens are being transferred to exchanges compared to Bitcoin, pointing to confidence in Ethereum’s price stability and future potential. Spot Volume and ETF Trends Reflect Investor Rotation Trading volumes show a change in market sentiment. For the first time since June 2024, Ethereum’s weekly spot volume surpassed Bitcoin’s, with ETH reaching $25.7 billion versus Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 This reversal suggests a rising appetite for ETH among traders. Additionally, ETF data reinforce this pattern. The ETH/BTC ETF Holding Ratio has more than doubled, moving from 0.05 to 0.12, indicating that funds are allocating more capital to Ethereum than to Bitcoin. Altcoin Market Sees Renewed Momentum It’s not just Ethereum that’s benefiting. The broader altcoin market is showing renewed strength, with spot trading volume reaching $67 billion on July 17—the highest level since March. This surge suggests that investor interest is broadening beyond the two dominant cryptocurrencies, reports CryptoQuant. Traders appear to be diversifying their portfolios, taking positions in assets they perceive as undervalued or primed for growth during the next leg of the crypto market cycle. The combined factors of Ethereum’s price surge, reduced exchange inflows, and growing ETF demand indicate a market shift that may continue to favor altcoins in the near term.
NEAR
NEAR$2.794-3.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00237198-4.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,001.99-1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.11%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/24 02:07
SEC Approves Bitwise ETF, Then Immediately Reverses Decision Hours Later

SEC Approves Bitwise ETF, Then Immediately Reverses Decision Hours Later

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted accelerated approval for Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22, only to reverse the decision hours later through a stay order. The approved ETF would have tracked ten digital assets, including Bitcoin , Ethereum , XRP , Solana , Cardano , SUI , Avalanche , Litecoin , Polkadot , and others, with at least 85% of its allocation dedicated to previously approved components, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. 🚨BREAKING: SEC approves conversion of Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund into an ETF which includes $BTC , $ETH , $XRP , $SOL , $ADA , $SUI , $AVAX , $LTC , $DOT . pic.twitter.com/FgQrIVH3dY — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) July 22, 2025 A Pause or a No? NYSE Arca received permission to amend its rules for listing the multi-asset fund before the Commission intervened. Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay notice under Rule 431, stating that the Commission would review the delegated action taken by the Division of Trading and Markets. Just hours after the initial approval, SEC Assistant Secretary Sherry R. Haywood invoked Rule 431 to stay the order, sending the decision to the full Commission for further review and freezing the conversion process pic.twitter.com/aPjZlHEvdV — Martyn Lucas Investor (@MartynInvestor) July 23, 2025 The reversal occurred despite the SEC finding the proposal consistent with Exchange Act requirements for preventing fraudulent practices and protecting investors. The dramatic policy flip comes as 72 crypto-related ETF applications await regulatory approval from providers including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, while existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue attracting billions in institutional inflows. Ethereum ETFs recorded $533.87 million in net inflows on July 22 , marking the third-largest single-day inflow since inception, while Bitcoin ETFs experienced $67.93 million in outflows. Regulatory Confusion Emerges as Multi-Asset Approval Process Stalls The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF approval represented a major expansion beyond existing Bitcoin and Ethereum products, with holdings weighted by market capitalization and monthly rebalancing. As of June 30, Bitcoin comprised 78.72% and Ethereum 11.10% of the proposed fund, with the remaining eight cryptocurrencies making up the rest. The SEC’s accelerated approval process typically applies to non-controversial rule changes that align with existing regulations. The Commission found Bitwise’s 85% allocation requirement for previously approved components to be sufficient to mitigate fraud and manipulation risks, consistent with prior 80% thresholds for similar products. NYSE Arca’s rule amendments would have allowed Trust Units issued by limited liability companies and explicitly permitted index-based investments. The changes included conforming corporate governance policies and eliminating shareholder meeting requirements, aligning with existing treatment of investment vehicles. The Division of Trading and Markets took the initial approval action under delegated authority before senior Commission officials intervened with the stay order. The reversal suggests disagreement within the SEC about multi-asset crypto product approvals despite technical rule compliance. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would have served as a digital asset custodian, while Bank of New York Mellon provided cash custody and administration services. The ETF structure included cash-based creation and redemption in 10,000-share units, with daily net asset value calculations using CF Benchmarks pricing data. Institutional Demand Surges Despite Regulatory Uncertainty Existing crypto ETFs continue to experience massive institutional adoption despite regulatory confusion. Ethereum ETFs have attracted $8.32 billion in cumulative inflows since their inception, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading Tuesday’s surge with $426.22 million. The fund now manages over $10 billion in assets, representing 2.24% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. Bitcoin ETFs hold a total of $154.77 billion in assets , despite recent outflows, accounting for approximately 6.5% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Grayscale’s GBTC recorded $7.51 million in inflows, while Ark Invest’s ARKB and Bitwise’s BITB experienced outflows exceeding $30 million each. The pending ETF pipeline includes applications for Dogecoin, MELANIA, TRUMP, and other meme tokens alongside serious institutional products. Most recently, 21Shares filed for an ONDO token ETF that tracks the native token of Ondo Finance, a layer-1 blockchain designed for institutional finance and the tokenization of real-world assets. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion to ETF status faced similar approval-then-uncertainty patterns, with speculation mounting about potential stays. BREAKING: 🇺🇸 SEC Acknowledges Amendment To Convert Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund Into ETF Including $BTC , $ETH , $XRP , $SOL & $ADA !💥📈 pic.twitter.com/27hLnsLe9W — Good Morning Crypto (@AbsGMCrypto) June 30, 2025 The fund holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano, with allocations of 79.9% to Bitcoin and 11.3% to Ethereum. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has established a crypto task force to develop clear rules following years of “regulation by enforcement” under Gary Gensler. March decisions on multiple altcoin ETFs were delayed until October , with the Commission citing a need for “longer periods” to consider proposed rule changes despite relatively high approval odds from analysts.
Solana
SOL$193.14-4.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.05138-3.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.053-5.15%
SUI
SUI$3.7862-5.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,001.99-1.20%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/24 01:54
5 cryptocurrencies with expected high returns in 2025

5 cryptocurrencies with expected high returns in 2025

With 2025 bull run heating up, LILPEPE leads five under-$1 cryptos poised for breakout gains and mass adoption. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.02877+1.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004124--%
MASS
MASS$0.0008084-16.02%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 01:23
Sen. Lummis slams Fed Chair Powell over his role in Operation Chokepoint 2.0

Sen. Lummis slams Fed Chair Powell over his role in Operation Chokepoint 2.0

Bitcoin reserve advocate Sen. Cynthia Lummis provided critical comments on Jerome Powell’s role in Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Additionally, she echoed Rep. Anna Luna’s allegations concerning Powell’s perjury. Is that a new turn in Donald Trump’s war on Powell? Sen. Lummis’…
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.03062-13.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.053-5.15%
Terra
LUNA$0.1558-7.15%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 01:12

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5