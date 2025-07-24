MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 07:08
Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top
BONK
$0.00002446
-9.03%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-7.98%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
STARTUP
$0.006543
-4.37%
LETSBONK
$0.0468
-15.72%
MEME
$0.002068
+8.44%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 07:04
Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
SECOND
$0.0000076
-3.79%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 07:02
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30
PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
WHITE
$0.0005658
-10.13%
TRUMP
$9.068
-4.99%
HOUSE
$0.018871
-8.86%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 07:01
In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?
The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
VIRTUAL
$1.232
-10.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 07:00
Crypto 'control' takes center stage at Roman Storm trial
With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
STORM
$0.01418
+0.07%
STAGE
$0.0000424
+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 06:12
Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve
XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.
XRP
$3.103
-5.35%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-7.98%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 05:55
White House crypto report drops July 30: Here’s what’s at stake
The White House's crypto policy report is set to drop on July 30, and it could either ignite a new era of U.S. blockchain dominance or deepen the industry’s regulatory quagmire.
U
$0.02701
+0.03%
WHITE
$0.0005658
-10.13%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
HOUSE
$0.018871
-8.86%
ERA
$0.9392
-6.99%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:29
Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors
Quid Miner launches mobile cloud mining app, making passive crypto income as simple as everyday banking. #pressrelease
ALTCOIN
$0.0007024
-13.15%
MOBILE
$0.0003501
-14.60%
CLOUD
$0.08652
+2.05%
DOGE
$0.22668
-7.90%
APP
$0.003162
-1.49%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:21
Fate of crypto, CBDC bills unclear as US Congress heads into recess
Lawmakers are expected to break in a matter of days, but there are still items on the legislative agenda to address, including two crypto bills passed by the House.
HOUSE
$0.018871
-8.86%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 03:50
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5