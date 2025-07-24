2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that CryptoQuant posted on the X platform: "For the first time in more than a year: Ethereum spot trading volume exceeds Bitcoin. Last week, Ethereum
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.13%
PANews2025/07/24 09:49
A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged DOGE long position.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22662-7.85%
PANews2025/07/24 09:45
A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.01-3.45%
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations. His long positions in BTC (40 times) and PEPE (10
Bitcoin
BTC$118,922.39-1.25%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003208-22.75%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000112-8.64%
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address once again spent 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH at an average
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.01-3.45%
PANews2025/07/24 09:19
Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
NEAR
NEAR$2.794-3.75%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008982-3.25%
alon
ALON$0.004924-10.11%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00366-7.57%
SOON
SOON$0.3484-16.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13621+0.15%
PANews2025/07/24 09:16
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million

PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two
PANews2025/07/24 09:14
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.04%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033512-10.58%
PANews2025/07/24 09:11
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8F93 deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 20x leveraged ETH long position, holding 7,200
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.01-3.45%
PANews2025/07/24 09:01
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000004-1.96%
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.01-3.45%
PANews2025/07/24 09:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

