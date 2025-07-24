2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
90-Day Correlation Between Bitcoin Volatility Index and S&P 500 VIX Hits All-Time High

90-Day Correlation Between Bitcoin Volatility Index and S&P 500 VIX Hits All-Time High

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, data showed that the 90-day correlation coefficient between the Bitcoin 30-day Implied Volatility Index (BVIV/DVOL) and the S&P 500 Volatility Index
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.362-5.21%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 14:19
US judge denies brothers' motion to dismiss $25 million crypto fraud charges

US judge denies brothers' motion to dismiss $25 million crypto fraud charges

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke rejected the motion of the Peraire-Bueno brothers, MIT graduates, to dismiss the $25 million cryptocurrency fraud
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 14:14
A whale sold multiple Base ecosystem tokens in the past 48 hours, with a cumulative loss of US$5 million

A whale sold multiple Base ecosystem tokens in the past 48 hours, with a cumulative loss of US$5 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 48 hours, a whale sold multiple Base ecosystem tokens, with a cumulative loss of US$5 million:
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 14:05
Tether eyes U.S. expansion under new stablecoin law but with institutional focus

Tether eyes U.S. expansion under new stablecoin law but with institutional focus

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is preparing to expand its U.S. presence following the recent signing of landmark crypto legislation by President Trump. Tether (USDT) is preparing to expand its business in the U.S. following the recent passage of…
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.056-5.22%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 14:02
European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CNBC, European investment application Lightyear announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$23 million, led by NordicNinja and followed
RWAX
APP$0.003162-1.49%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 14:01
PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified. The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to…
FUNToken
FUN$0.008963-3.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567-7.82%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003656-7.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00206+8.02%
SOON
SOON$0.3496-16.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001951-9.08%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 14:01
Yuga Labs’ $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

Yuga Labs’ $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

In a sudden turn of events, non-fungible token giant Yuga Labs has lost a $9 million judgment after a U.S. appeals court ordered a trial in its lawsuit against the creators of a contested NFT collection accused of copying Bored…
U
U$0.02701+0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567-7.82%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004702-0.19%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6152-5.49%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/24 13:47
Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Zircuit announced the launch of "Hyperliquid for AI Trading", an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading, with one-click
RealLink
REAL$0.05139-3.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.28124-9.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278-8.18%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 13:42
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the CEO of KeyCorp Bank, which has an asset size of US$185 billion, said, "As long as our customers have demand
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0579-10.45%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/24 13:33
PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP, the native token of Pump.Fun, dropped over 14% in 24 hours after founder Alon Cohen confirmed that there is no immediate token airdrop. During a live with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Alon noted that the PUMP airdrop “is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” He added that the team will inform investors of any details or timelines once they become available. Allon speaks about the pumpfun airdrop live on threadguy stream, "We want to reward OG pumpfun users" pic.twitter.com/gdfE7H4oRV — ً (@0xsyste) July 23, 2025 Alon noted that the company aims to reward the community that helped build a platform with the airdrop. “We want to make sure that it is a meaningful airdrop and it is executed well,” Alon said. “We’re actually focusing on bringing back a lot of that attention and hype to our ecosystem. That being said, the airdrop is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” The memecoin launchpad initially priced its token at $0.004 during its ICO, representing 12.5% of the total 1 trillion supply. PUMP hit its all-time high (ATH) on the first day of trading, July 16, at $0.0068. Since then, the token has dropped by roughly 50%. PUMP Downward Scenario – What Can Investors Expect? According to the founder, the platform prioritizes long-term development over short-term incentives, emphasizing fair airdrop launch protocols. However, declining user activity has raised questions about the short-term Pump.Fun price prediction, considering PUMP’s distribution and current trading volumes. As a result, the token plummeted more than 40% in the last 7 days, according to CoinMarketCap data . The overall market cap of the token is down 14% and it is currently trading at $0.0031 at press time. Further, Lookonchain revealed that Jeffrey Huang, commonly known as Machi Big Brother, has added more to his PUMP long position, despite the token’s steep decline. His long position has been down over $5.8 million. As $PUMP keeps dropping, Machi Big Brother( @machibigbrother )'s $PUMP long position is now down over $5.8M, but he is still doubling down and adding more to his $PUMP long positions. https://t.co/T0DJNDGd53 pic.twitter.com/w3aDcxxCgD — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 24, 2025 Besides, 2 wallets linked to private sale investors sold more than 1.2 billion PUMP at $0.003 in the past two hours. This has resulted in a loss of $1.19 million. https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1948189406244012305 The PUMP token’s value is now likely to be driven by the platform’s core utility rather than airdrop-driven hype. In the immediate term, PUMP holders should anticipate market volatility as investors adjust to the revised n
Threshold
T$0.01692-5.73%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008963-3.45%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04741-0.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.68-3.31%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003656-7.67%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/24 13:31

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5