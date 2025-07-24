MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Japanese AI company Quantum will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins in 12 months, exceeding 50 billion yen
PANews reported on July 24 that Quantum Solutions, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins (approximately 53.85 billion yen) in the next 12 months,
AI
$0.1278
-8.18%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:52
Ghana’s Central Bank plans to launch crypto regulatory framework to promote digital assets
PANews reported on July 24 that the Central Bank of Ghana plans to introduce a licensing system for crypto platforms to regulate digital assets and capture related revenues. Central Bank
BANK
$0.0579
-10.45%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:42
Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows
Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
BTC
$118,943.52
-1.23%
ALTCOIN
$0.000702
-13.19%
ETH
$4,536.13
-3.38%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment
PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
TAO
$366.32
-8.63%
AI
$0.1278
-8.18%
ALPHA
$0.01487
-9.21%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember's monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
RUNE
$1.384
-7.30%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU
Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
SOL
$193.31
-4.43%
MAY
$0.05044
+0.07%
SOON
$0.35
-16.60%
BLOCK
$0.1914
-10.76%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
HYPE
$44.68
-3.31%
PUMP
$0.003657
-7.65%
AI
$0.1278
-8.18%
ETH
$4,536.13
-3.38%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund
PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
GPS
$0.014368
-10.24%
TOKEN
$0.01568
-7.76%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
PIXEL
$0.03475
-6.38%
PANews
2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case
An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
FUN
$0.008986
-3.20%
MEMECOIN
$0.005645
+6.99%
PUMP
$0.003657
-7.65%
PANews
2025/07/24 15:43
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5