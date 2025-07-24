2025-08-14 Thursday

Japanese nail salon chain operator Convano holds a total of 79.92 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Convano Co., Ltd.'s announcement, as of today, the company has completed two bitcoin purchases, with a cumulative amount of approximately 1.4 billion
PANews2025/07/24 17:48
Report: BNB Chain and TRON dominate stablecoin active address usage

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the stablecoin report "State of Stablecoins" released by crypto research institution Messari citing Artemis data, as of June 30, 2025, BNB Chain
PANews2025/07/24 17:38
ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading”

Zircuit has unveiled a new AI-powered trading product, catalyzing a sharp rally in its ZRC token, which is up over 50% in the past 24 hours. Zircuit (ZRC) has just announced the upcoming launch of its new product the team…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 17:36
Australian fintech Finder wins court battle over crypto yield product

Australia’s Federal Court ruled Finder’s Earn product is not a financial instrument, defeating ASIC’s appeal in a major win for the country’s fintech sector.
PANews2025/07/24 17:32
MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial

A judge denies two brothers’ plea to dismiss crypto fraud charges after allegedly stealing $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain using an MEV bot. Why was their bid dismissed? According to a U.S. court document, District Judge Jessica Clarke has…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 17:32
Forbes: Cryptocurrency tax treatment remains unchanged after new US bill

PANews reported on July 24 that, according to Forbes, despite the recent passage of the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act in the Senate, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (
PANews2025/07/24 17:21
Bridges are a road to nowhere for blockchain communications | Opinion

The web3 industry needs to wake up to the fact that, so long as it relies on code to secure transactions, there will always be some level of risk.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 17:18
Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high
PANews2025/07/24 17:07
Should I choose IPO or RWA for financing? This is a question worth considering

Author: Xiao Sa Lawyer Team In recent years, with the development of blockchain technology and the continuous improvement of the regulatory framework, the tokenization of RWA (Real World Assets) has
PANews2025/07/24 17:00
Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.
PANews2025/07/24 16:55

