2025-08-14 Thursday

FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse

Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Fxstreet2025/08/13 06:45
Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE

XRP, DOGE keep attention, but LILPEPE’s near-sold-out presale cements it as a top 2025 memecoin contender. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/13 06:00
Roman Storm to File Post-Trial Motions by Sept. 30; Retrial Scope at Stake

The legal parties involved in Roman Storm’s landmark case have decided on next steps following the Tornado Cash developer’s partial mistrial, an August 11 court filing shows. Roman Storm Case Formalizes Upcoming Schedule According to a court document filed on Monday , both federal prosecutors and Storm’s defense team have formalized the case’s upcoming schedule after the jury in the Tornado Cash co-founder’s trial delivered a mixed verdict last week. The defense is slated to file post-trial motions by September 30, while oppositions to those motions will be due by October 31. Replies to any opposition will be due on November 19. “The parties have since conferred, and the defendant has informed the Government that he intends to file post-trial motions that could affect the scope of a retrial on Count One and Count Three, and that the post-trial motions may also seek a retrial on Count Two,” the filing reads. Tornado Cash Developer Drums Up Donations Amid Legal Saga News of the case’s official schedule comes as Storm continues to receive contributions for his legal defense fund. According to the Free Roman Storm website , the DeFi developer has raised $5.3 million out of a $7 million goal. Most recently, a formerly detained Argentinian blockchain deve loper’s intern donated to Storm’s cause. Hey Fede, thank you so much for doing this 🙏 I’m honestly shocked by your generosity. Hopefully all the misinformation can be cleared up among the misinformed foreign authorities. Truly grateful. https://t.co/ITLRF303vJ — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) August 12, 2025 “Roman’s legal defense matters because builders everywhere need to know they can push innovation forward and that the community will stand behind them when they do,” Fede’s intern said in a Monday night X post. “When we stop defending our innovators, we stop building the future,” he added. Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in Manhattan federal court on August 7. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations. It is still unclear if the U.S. government will try the crypto developer again on the hung jury charges.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 05:48
ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum

BitMine Immersion Technologies is raising the stakes in the Ethereum market, filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its at-the-market equity offering by a massive $20 billion. The move boosts the company’s total stock sale capacity to $24.5 billion, with much of the proceeds expected to be used for additional ETH purchases. The Delaware-based crypto mining and Ethereum treasury firm first announced a $2 billion offering on July 9 through Cantor Fitzgerald and ThinkEquity. That figure jumped to $4.5 billion on July 24. BitMine ($BMNR) just filed to expand its at-the-market equity program by $20B, a 5x increase in issuance capacity, to fund more ETH purchases. ▶️ Prior authorized: $4.5B ▶️ New supplement: +$20B ▶️ Total capacity: $24.5B pic.twitter.com/DdFMiwesBk — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) August 12, 2025 The latest supplement represents a fivefold increase in its share sale capacity, marking one of the largest equity raise expansions seen in the crypto sector. Corporate ETH Buying Turns Strategic as BitMine Targets Validator Infrastructure The company said the fresh capital may also be used to buy Bitcoin and expand its mining and consulting operations, but Ethereum remains its clear focus. BitMine’s common stock trades on the NYSE American under the ticker BMNR, closing at $58.98 on August 11. Under the updated plan, sales will be conducted through an at-the-market offering, with Cantor acting as the sole designated sales agent. The firm will pay up to a 3% commission on gross proceeds. While BitMine’s prospectus leaves room for debt repayment, buybacks, and business expansion, it also explicitly states that proceeds could fund further Ethereum acquisitions, as well as Bitcoin purchases and mining infrastructure. The company’s appetite for Ether has already made headlines. Between July 9 and July 25, BitMine acquired 566,776 ETH, worth around $2.03 billion , in just 16 days. 🚀 BitMine has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ether after acquiring more than $2 billion worth of ETH in just over two weeks. #BitMine #Eth https://t.co/9sLlsmr7KB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 That aggressive buying spree pushed its holdings past 625,000 ETH by the end of July, valued at $2.3 billion. However, that haul has already grown past 1.2 million ETH, worth roughly $5 billion, cementing BitMine’s position as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The firm has publicly set a target of acquiring and staking 5% of the total Ether supply, which at current estimates would be about six million ETH, worth roughly $22 billion. This ambition, if achieved, would make BitMine’s Ethereum stash even larger, in proportional terms, than Strategy’s famed Bitcoin holdings. Speaking to CryptoNews, Sammi Li, co-founder and CEO of JuCoin, said the impact could be dramatic. “BitMine accumulated $2.9 billion in ETH within weeks, and prices rose. A sudden $20 billion deployment would definitely create supply shocks, especially with corporate staking removing liquid supply from circulation,” Li noted. She added that corporate adoption of ETH is no longer purely speculative. “Companies aren’t just holding it hoping the price goes up. They’re actually using it. SharpLink stakes 95% of their holdings, and BitMine is building validator infrastructure. When a hardware company adds ETH to their R&D budget, they see it as operational infrastructure,” Li said. BitMine’s Billion-Dollar ETH Grab Could Redefine Price Discovery, Analyst Warns BitMine’s buying spree comes alongside other market moves. On July 23, its common stock began trading as listed options on the NYSE American under the ticker BMNR, giving investors new ways to gain exposure to the company’s performance. 🇺🇸 @BitMNR launches options trading on the NYSE, expanding investor access to its ETH-focused growth strategy. #Crypto #ETH https://t.co/Z8mMAD6TJo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 Days later, on July 29, BitMine launched a $1 billion stock buyback program , showing confidence in its equity even as it gears up for more ETH purchases. 📈 @BitMNR has approved a $1B stock buyback program while holding 625K ETH worth $2.3B, supporting its strategy to acquire 5% of ETH supply. #Ethereum #BitMine https://t.co/p95wHhsv4D — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 29, 2025 The strategy appears designed to lock up large amounts of ETH in staking contracts, reducing available supply for traders and potentially influencing price discovery. “Volatility might spike around corporate earnings, but the underlying dynamic favors stability,” said Li. The scale of the potential buy is unprecedented, as a $20 billion acquisition at current prices represents roughly 4% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, far exceeding liquidity on centralized exchanges. OTC channels and accumulation strategies are expected to minimize slippage, but anticipation alone could lift ETH prices in the short term. If much of this ETH is staked, analysts suggest it could accelerate the “digital oil” narrative that is gaining traction among corporate treasuries. Temujin Louie, CEO of Wanchain, noted while speaking with CryptoNews that even if the purchase itself doesn’t trigger a supply squeeze, the psychological impact on the market could be major. Li agrees, framing BitMine’s approach as “permanent capital removal” that shifts Ethereum’s price discovery toward fundamentals rather than speculative sentiment. The market will now be watching how quickly BitMine deploys its war chest and whether its strategy sparks a structural change in ETH liquidity and valuation. Ethereum Nears Record High as Corporate Buying Wave Lifts Price Above $4,400 Ether’s price surge has been fueled by a wave of corporate adoption, with publicly traded firms increasingly adding ETH to their treasuries. The token has climbed over 21% in the past week, trading at $4,408 at press time, just 9% shy of its November 2021 all-time high of $4,890. Source: CryptoNews The rally is being driven by a new wave of corporate adoption, with publicly traded firms rapidly building Ethereum treasuries, a strategy reminiscent of Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin accumulation playbook. Several newly formed Ethereum treasury companies have raised and deployed billions of dollars into ETH over recent weeks, intensifying market momentum. Analysts say the trend could reshape Ethereum’s volatility profile. “Volatility will always exist in crypto. It’s part of the DNA of this market,” said Asim Sarwar, advisor at Vault PLC, which is also building an ETH treasury. “But as large whales and institutions keep accumulating, some of those sharp swings could start to dull. Long-term holdings through staking or treasury positions mean less ETH is actually in play on exchanges.” Over the next 6–12 months, Sarwar expects fewer dramatic downside moves due to reduced liquidity for panic selling, though upside moves could become more explosive when demand spikes against a thinner market. Li said these equity-funded purchases are “not leveraged speculation” and should ultimately reduce volatility. Ethereum last crossed $4,350 in 2021, but the renewed buying spree has pushed it firmly back into that range. BitMine now leads all corporate holders, surpassing the 1 million ETH milestone after acquiring an additional 317,000 ETH on Monday, bringing its total to 1.15 million ETH, worth $5 billion. Source: StrategicEthReserve.xyz It’s trailed by Joe Lubin’s SharpLink with 598,800 ETH ($2.6 billion) and The Ether Machine with 345,400 ETH ($1.5 billion), according to The Block. Outside of public companies, the Ethereum Foundation holds 232,600 ETH ($1 billion), while Coinbase’s reserves stand at 136,800 ETH ($588.8 million) alongside 11,776 BTC ($1.4 billion). In total, corporate and entity holdings tracked by SΞR amount to 3.57 million ETH, or 2.95% of the entire supply.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 04:47
Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts

Grayscale is shifting its focus from mere Layer 1 exposure to the protocols that make Sui tick. The new DeepBook and Walrus Trusts give investors direct access to the liquidity and data layers underpinning one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems. According…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 04:23
Trump Nominee Wants to Halt Monthly Jobs Reports

E.J. Antoni has been tapped to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by U.S. President Donald Trump and now the Heritage Foundation Chief Economist wants to suspend the BLS’s monthly jobs report “until it is corrected.” Antoni made the comments in a Fox interview just days after Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 04:15
XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform

XRP breaks $3.65, eyes $4; SAVVY MINING offers daily passive XRP income with hassle-free cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/13 03:48
Google Veteran: Seed Phrase Math Protects Bitcoin From Quantum Attack

Despite Microsoft’s breakthrough million-qubit quantum computer design, a former Google Europe veteran asserts that Bitcoin’s cryptography remains fundamentally secure for the foreseeable future. Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Overblown, Mathematical Reality Prevails According to Graham Cooke, a former Google veteran and the CEO of Brava, Microsoft’s development of “topological qubits,” touted for exceptional stability, promises machines […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 03:18
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix

Key Takeaways: The discussion intersects with how blockchain projects engage with financial regulators, especially in markets requiring compliance-first design. Similar tensions between philosophical and empirical approaches are seen in other tech sectors, such as AI safety and open-source governance. Hybrid governance models may become essential for interoperability between blockchain networks and traditional financial systems. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined his views on the relationship between idea-driven and data-driven thinking in crypto governance, in a blog post published on August 12. Buterin described “idea-driven ideas” as those that begin with a broad philosophical framework, such as valuing decentralization or skepticism of authority, and derive specific strategies from it. In contrast, “data-driven ideas” begin without preconceptions and form conclusions based on analysis. Idea-Driven and Data-Driven in Blockchain He said both approaches are necessary, arguing that “the world is too complex to ‘pragmatically reason through’ every single decision” and that recurring intermediate steps, such as established principles, help guide action. At the same time, he cautioned against allowing instrumental goals to turn into ends in themselves. Buterin noted that ideology can serve a role in social coordination by giving communities a consistent point of reference, reducing reliance on specific leaders. “Principles are effective at serving as a brake,” he wrote, preventing shifts in priorities that may arise from overreliance on consequentialist arguments. However, he warned that overcommitment to ideology can distort decision-making, leading people to reject workable solutions that do not fit their preferred framework. Examples he cited include environmental advocates who dismiss technical climate solutions or blockchain proponents who oppose non-crypto approaches to similar problems. Vitalik Buterin Proposes Two Solutions He proposed two measures to balance these modes of thinking. The first is a “data-driven choice of idea-driven ideas,” where themes guide hypothesis generation but decisions rely on empirical evidence. The second is prioritizing principles over ideology, with principles acting as boundaries rather than totalizing doctrines. According to Buterin, this balance can help crypto and other decentralized systems maintain both adaptability and focus, avoiding pitfalls of purely pragmatic or purely ideological approaches. For blockchain developers, policymakers, and institutional participants, these ideas carry relevance beyond Ethereum. The tension between philosophical commitments and evidence-based action is increasingly visible in the design of governance models, the selection of consensus mechanisms, and the regulatory strategies adopted by emerging networks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How does this perspective connect to regulated blockchain deployments? Projects operating under strict compliance frameworks may benefit from integrating principle-based safeguards with evidence-driven operational decisions to meet both community and legal expectations. Could this approach work outside of crypto? Yes. The same balance between ideology and data is relevant in AI policy, climate tech, and collaborative software development. How might this influence blockchain’s role in traditional finance? By aligning principle-based trust guarantees with verifiable performance metrics, blockchain projects may improve credibility with banks, regulators, and institutional investors.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 02:58
VivoPower taps Crypto.com as custodial partner for XRP treasury strategy

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has selected crypto exchange Crypto.com as the custodial partner for its XRP treasury strategy. VivoPower International PLC, the sustainable energy solutions firm transitioning into an XRP (XRP)-focused digital asset enterprise, announced that it had struck a strategic partnership…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 02:47

