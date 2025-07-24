2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Semler Scientific buys another 175 bitcoins, holdings exceed 5,000

PANews reported on July 24 that SEC documents showed that Semler Scientific increased its holdings of 175 bitcoins, with an investment of approximately $ 21 million. As of now, the
PANews2025/07/24 20:14
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield

Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States (US) and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Fxstreet2025/07/24 20:06
FTX to begin $1.9B payouts in September as claims no longer disputed

FTX’s next $1.9 billion distribution would unlikely include repayments to jurisdictions questioned in an earlier motion, which is currently being rewritten, according to creditors.
PANews2025/07/24 20:02
deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , the deBridge Foundation has launched a reserve fund to use 100% of the protocol revenue to repurchase its native
PANews2025/07/24 20:01
Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

The suspects allegedly held the Italian man hostage for weeks in a Manhattan townhouse, beating him and demanding access to his Bitcoin wallet.
PANews2025/07/24 19:54
Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

PANews reported on July 24 that on-chain data showed that Bitcoin OG, which had been dormant for 14.5 years, had just transferred all 3,962.62 BTC (about US$469 million) it held
PANews2025/07/24 19:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:05

