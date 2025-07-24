MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Semler Scientific buys another 175 bitcoins, holdings exceed 5,000
PANews reported on July 24 that SEC documents showed that Semler Scientific increased its holdings of 175 bitcoins, with an investment of approximately $ 21 million. As of now, the
PANews
2025/07/24 20:14
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield
Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States (US) and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 20:06
FTX to begin $1.9B payouts in September as claims no longer disputed
FTX’s next $1.9 billion distribution would unlikely include repayments to jurisdictions questioned in an earlier motion, which is currently being rewritten, according to creditors.
PANews
2025/07/24 20:02
deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , the deBridge Foundation has launched a reserve fund to use 100% of the protocol revenue to repurchase its native
PANews
2025/07/24 20:01
Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail
The suspects allegedly held the Italian man hostage for weeks in a Manhattan townhouse, beating him and demanding access to his Bitcoin wallet.
PANews
2025/07/24 19:54
Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet
PANews reported on July 24 that on-chain data showed that Bitcoin OG, which had been dormant for 14.5 years, had just transferred all 3,962.62 BTC (about US$469 million) it held
PANews
2025/07/24 19:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million
PANews reported on July 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/24 19:20
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan
PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
PANews
2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud
Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms
Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:05
