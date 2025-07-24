MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
U
$0.02701
--%
GROW
$0.009
-6.25%
MAY
$0.05044
+0.13%
AMERICA
$0.0001639
-16.46%
ACT
$0.04071
-8.80%
BANK
$0.05791
-10.46%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy
PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
CHANGE
$0.00237595
-4.25%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges
A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
MORE
$0.09997
-0.03%
MOVE
$0.1357
-6.73%
XRP
$3.1022
-5.36%
MAJOR
$0.16612
-5.16%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
GAME
$25.1851
-2.38%
RARE
$0.0572
-6.93%
DEFI
$0.001893
+1.82%
ETH
$4,537.86
-3.30%
NFT
$0.0000004714
+0.04%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
BTC
$118,843.76
-1.29%
ETH
$4,537.86
-3.30%
NET
$0.00009895
-3.32%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana
PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
TOKEN
$0.01566
-7.93%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there
The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
CHANGE
$0.00237595
-4.25%
MAY
$0.05044
+0.13%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 22:01
Trump denies wanting to destroy Musk's company, wishes him prosperity
PANews reported on July 24 that Trump posted that everyone is saying that I will destroy Elon's company by canceling (or at least reducing) the massive subsidies that Elon receives
TRUMP
$9.046
-5.33%
ELON
$0.0000001156
-6.09%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 21:40
Ethereum’s daily gas usage hits a record high
PANews reported on July 24 that according to everstake.eth , on July 21, 2025 , Ethereum's daily Gas usage reached 149,673,860,000 , setting a record high. Analysis pointed out that
ETH
$4,537.86
-3.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 21:32
BitMine’s Ethereum holdings exceed $2 billion, with a total of 566,776 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded $2 billion, with a total of
ETH
$4,537.86
-3.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/24 21:30
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5