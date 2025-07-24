MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside
After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.005657
+8.01%
DOGE
$0.22662
-7.91%
PEPE
$0.00001121
-8.56%
SPACE
$0.1492
-2.48%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
BitMine puts SharpLink on notice with $2b Ether stash
BitMine accumulated $2 billion in ETH, flipping the script on SharpLink’s recent dominance, signaling an intensifying battle for Ethereum’s liquid supply.
ETH
$4,541.08
-3.24%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
Punchbowl: U.S. House committee launches probe into Fed renovations
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Punchbowl: The U.S. House of Representatives committee has launched an investigation into the Federal Reserve renovation project.
U
$0.02701
--%
HOUSE
$0.01875
-10.11%
PANews
2025/07/24 23:45
BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, BlackRock's Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) ETHA has exceeded $10 billion in assets under management in less than a year, becoming
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
BLOCK
$0.1915
-11.21%
PANews
2025/07/24 23:36
TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
TON
$3.386
-2.27%
PANews
2025/07/24 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million
PANews
2025/07/24 23:30
Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $
PANews
2025/07/24 23:14
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m
GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
RARE
$0.05722
-6.89%
NFT
$0.0000004714
+0.04%
APE
$0.6148
-5.45%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
PANews
2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
EL
$0.005
-5.82%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
PANews
2025/07/24 23:05
