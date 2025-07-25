2025-08-14 Thursday

Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, a lightning network payment service provider, said in an interview that with the popularity
PANews2025/07/25 13:22
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has reached $10 billion in assets under management, just one year after its launch. The milestone makes ETHA the fastest non-Bitcoin ETF to reach that threshold and the third-fastest overall in U.S. ETF history, behind only…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 13:17
Galaxy Digital deposited another 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes

PANews reported on July 25 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Galaxy Digital has recharged 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes. The cumulative
PANews2025/07/25 13:15
A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions: BTC and SOL long positions with
PANews2025/07/25 13:08
Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (20x) long position of the giant whale Aguila Trades was partially liquidated, closing 720 BTC and losing
PANews2025/07/25 12:51
Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews July 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, continuing its trend of cashing out profits from Coinbase
PANews2025/07/25 12:49
BitMine Snaps Up $2B in Ether in 16 Days, Leads New Wave of ETH Treasury Firms

BitMine Immersion Technologies has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ether after acquiring more than $2 billion worth of ETH in just over two weeks, according to a statement released Thursday . Key Takeaways: BitMine has become the largest corporate holder of Ether, acquiring over $2 billion worth in just 16 days. The firm aims to stake 5% of the total Ether supply, a target worth around $22 billion. Corporate Ether treasuries are rising rapidly, with BitMine and SharpLink leading a new wave of accumulation. The Bitcoin mining company announced it had purchased 566,776 Ether over a 16-day span, amounting to approximately $2.03 billion at current prices. The aggressive move has vaulted BitMine ahead of rivals in the fast-growing race to build strategic Ether treasuries. BitMine Aims to Stake 5% of Total Ether Supply, Says Chairman Tom Lee Tom Lee, managing partner at FundStrat and chairman of BitMine, said the firm is targeting an ambitious goal — to acquire and stake 5% of the total Ether supply. At today’s estimates, that would amount to roughly six million ETH, or about $22 billion. Ether’s supply is elastic due to its burn mechanism, making this a moving target. If successful, BitMine would control a larger share of Ether than MicroStrategy holds in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s firm owns 607,770 BTC, or 2.9% of Bitcoin’s capped 21 million supply. BitMine’s rapid accumulation has flipped SharpLink Gaming, which recently announced a 79,949 ETH purchase, bringing its total holdings to 360,807 ETH, valued around $1.3 billion. The Ethereum Foundation ranks third among treasury holders with approximately 237,500 ETH. two companies are buying ETH like CRAZY – Bitmine holds $2.12 billion in ETH – SharpLink holds $1.35 billion in ETH the Ethereum Foundation is the 3rd largest holder ETH IS GOING TO $20,000 THIS CYCLE! pic.twitter.com/cQxx7Y6MRG — borovik (@3orovik) July 24, 2025 The trend has fueled surging valuations. BitMine shares (BMNR) soared more than 3,000% to $135 following its Ether pivot in early July. SharpLink’s (SBET) stock spiked 171% to $79.21 after revealing similar plans in May. According to Strategic Ether Reserves, 61 entities now collectively hold 2.31 million ETH — around 1.91% of the total supply, valued at $8.46 billion. While that figure pales in comparison to Bitcoin, where 206 companies control over 3.4 million BTC worth $408 billion, Ether treasuries are gaining ground fast. Crypto Treasuries Aren’t Really Buying Crypto A growing number of publicly traded companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to build crypto treasuries, but one analyst says many aren’t actually buying digital assets from the open market . As reported, crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed that crypto treasury firms are acting less like buyers and more like exit vehicles for crypto insiders. Instead of purchasing assets directly from exchanges, these companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders, in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums on public markets. Skepticism around the sustainability of the crypto treasury trend is also growing. Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 12:39
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Tests $115K Support, XRP Hits $3 As Market Correction Deepens

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today amid a sharp sell-off. Overall, the market has dropped 6.9%, with Bitcoin sliding to $115.5K, a notable pullback from its all-time high of $123K recorded on July 14. Ethereum has broken below the key $3,600 support level, while XRP is hovering just above $3, down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 12:19
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$227 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after three consecutive days of outflow

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$227 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/07/25 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$231 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$231 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/07/25 11:59

