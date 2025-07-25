MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve
PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
PANews
2025/07/25 16:56
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million
PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/25 16:33
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 15:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55,000,025 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$54,986,842.
PANews
2025/07/25 16:24
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment
PANews reported on July 25 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raised 5 million Swedish kronor (about 520,000 US dollars) through a private placement, which will be used to
PANews
2025/07/25 16:13
The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35
PANews reported on July 25 that Chris Kuiper, vice president of digital asset research at Fidelity, said that the number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 bitcoins continues to
PANews
2025/07/25 16:11
EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base
EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base. The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 16:02
Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury
Injective has launched SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury, marking a major milestone for its iAssets framework and the growing ecosystem of tokenized real-world assets. Injective (INJ) has just announced the launch of SBET, the world’s first onchain digital asset…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 15:59
An address bought 6 hoodie CryptoPunks with 808 ETH 2 hours ago, and holds a total of 12 CryptoPunks
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Opensea chain data, the address 0x8000df...6420 purchased a large number of 6 hoodie-style CryptoPunks at a total price of 808.4 ETH 2
PANews
2025/07/25 15:54
Analysis: Bitcoin is expected to continue to consolidate until August and it will be difficult to break through the key resistance level of $122,000 in the short term
PANews July 25 news, Matrixport pointed out in the latest report that Bitcoin may maintain a consolidation trend in the summer. Although it has previously broken through the key trend
PANews
2025/07/25 15:34
Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session and announced a HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan
PANews reported on July 25 that according to relevant market data, Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session, reaching a high of HK$1.67 and currently trading
PANews
2025/07/25 15:29
