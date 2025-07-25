MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Crypto In America , the criminal trial of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was adjourned on Thursday after eight days of witness
PANews
2025/07/25 20:54
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access
Franklin Templeton is in the process of integrating its BENJI platform with VeChain, enabling users to access tokenized U.S. Treasury bills through its blockchain. Franklin Templeton is expanding its footprint in the tokenized finance sector by integrating its BENJI platform…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 20:50
Justin Sun rings the bell at Nasdaq opening ceremony as TRX flips ADA in market cap rankings
Justin Sun rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24 to celebrate TRON Inc.’s debut, as TRX price steadies within its ascending channel after a breakout attempt lost momentum. On Thursday, July 24, Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 20:49
Former BlackRock Head of Digital Asset Strategy Joseph Chalom Joins SharpLink as Co-CEO
PANews reported on July 25 that according to SharpLink’s announcement, Joseph Chalom, former head of digital asset strategy at BlackRock, officially joined SharpLink as co-CEO. Chalom has worked at BlackRock
PANews
2025/07/25 20:48
A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant Ethereum pre-mining address has just been activated, involving 37 ETH , which is about 139,895 USD at
PANews
2025/07/25 20:45
35 companies now hold at least 1,000 Bitcoin as corporate adoption booms
Analysts expect a “pivotal stretch” in crypto markets, as institutional appetite and open interest are at peak levels.
PANews
2025/07/25 20:42
Pure Crypto plans to raise fourth fund, betting on crypto's 'last big boom'
PANews reported on July 25 that Pure Crypto, a fund management company headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, plans to raise its fourth cryptocurrency fund. Founder Jeremy Boynton and managing
PANews
2025/07/25 20:40
Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
PANews
2025/07/25 20:22
Nigeria opens doors to stablecoin firms under regulatory oversight
Nigeria’s SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama said the country welcomes stablecoin firms, marking a shift toward supportive crypto policy.
PANews
2025/07/25 20:07
Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Strategy's official announcement, the company completed the pricing of 28,011,111 shares of variable-rate Class A perpetual preferred stock ($STRC) on July 24,
PANews
2025/07/25 20:05
