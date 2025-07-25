MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a
BTC
$118,682.15
-1.44%
AI
$0.1269
-8.63%
ETH
$4,522.44
-3.62%
PANews
2025/07/25 23:28
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
CLOUD
$0.08638
+2.05%
PANews
2025/07/25 23:03
The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
U
$0.02701
--%
JUSTICE
$0.00008547
-2.66%
MAY
$0.05048
+0.21%
PANews
2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP
PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
STAR
$0.007225
-0.12%
RWA
$0.004855
-3.61%
PANews
2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings
Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
U
$0.02701
--%
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 22:57
Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business
PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and
PANews
2025/07/25 22:56
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system
PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem
ATOM
$4.541
-5.51%
VICE
$0.01246
+15.69%
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-6.47%
PANews
2025/07/25 22:26
USDC Treasury destroyed more than 54 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring data, at 22:14 Beijing time, 54,466,955 USDC (equivalent to 54,454,591 USD) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the
MORE
$0.09976
-0.21%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.05%
PANews
2025/07/25 22:18
Volcon purchased 2,903 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,183
PANews reported on July 25 that according to the official announcement, as of 8:00 a.m. EST on July 25, 2025, Volcon has accumulated 3,183.37 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount
M
$0.43227
+0.96%
PANews
2025/07/25 22:10
Trump says chance of US-EU deal is only 50%
PANews July 25 news, although EU diplomats have recently been optimistic about the imminent trade deal, Trump said that the possibility of the US and Europe reaching an agreement on
TRUMP
$8.993
-5.91%
TRADE
$0.13336
+1.16%
PANews
2025/07/25 22:02
