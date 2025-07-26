2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec

Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,629.63-1.42%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005-5.82%
PANews2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu

LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Bonk
BONK$0.00002431-9.18%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005671+7.87%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000642+6.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114-8.98%
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:00
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted

A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
Wink
LIKE$0.011218-1.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114-8.98%
RedStone
RED$0.3901-7.53%
Jasmy
JASMY$0.016676-9.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
Crypto.news2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries

Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-3.83%
PANews2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001935-9.66%
Fxstreet2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up

SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
Ethereum
ETH$4,523.57-3.55%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13622+0.17%
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today

XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
SuperRare
RARE$0.05685-7.33%
XRP
XRP$3.0874-5.81%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
Crypto.news2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
PANews2025/07/26 02:44

