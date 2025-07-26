MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the SharpLink wallet received 145 million USDC from the Circle wallet 30 minutes ago. SharpLink may continue
PANews
2025/07/26 09:15
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower
PANews July 26 news, according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively, with the Dow up 0.47%, up 1.26% this week; the Nasdaq up 0.24%,
PANews
2025/07/26 09:11
Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues
Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 09:00
Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison
PANews
2025/07/26 08:53
Dragonfly responds to the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations of investing in Tornado Cash and will defend its rights if sued
PANews reported on July 26 that the U.S. Department of Justice is considering filing a lawsuit against Dragonfly for its investment in the Tornado Cash team in 2020. Haseeb Qureshi,
PANews
2025/07/26 08:41
How does Base make $180,000 a day?
Author: Zack Pokorny Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News Base, created by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is the most profitable platform in the Ethereum Layer2 (L2) network, and its daily revenue often
PANews
2025/07/26 08:26
The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX
PANews
2025/07/26 08:22
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
PANews
2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
PANews
2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case
A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:30
