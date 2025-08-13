MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Kazakhstan's Fonte Capital launches Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF
PANews reported on August 13th that CoinDesk has announced the launch of Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF, BETF, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Custodianed by BitGo, the ETF
AIX
$8,43809
-%14,33
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:51
A whale deposited 5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 114,545 HYPE tokens
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 114,545 HYPE tokens at $44.48 per token. Previously, the whale
HYPE
$44,38
-%3,73
USDC
$0,9993
-%0,05
TOKEN
$0,0155
-%8,71
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:44
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that on-chain data showed that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in the past two hours, with a cumulative
ETH
$4.512,73
-%3,78
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:38
Mesh Adds RLUSD Support, Setting Stage for Merchant Adoption Surge
Ripple USD’s arrival on Mesh’s expansive crypto payments network signals a powerful step toward mainstream adoption, blending regulatory trust with seamless, stable digital transactions for global commerce. RLUSD Joins Mesh’s Growing List of Supported Tokens Mesh, a digital payments and crypto infrastructure provider, announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has integrated Ripple USD (RLUSD), […]
TRUST
$0,0005181
-%13,76
STAGE
$0,0000424
+%0,47
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 08:30
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold 1,694.8 ETH in the past two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Aunt Ai, an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,694.8 ETH on-chain in the past two hours, valued at approximately $7.72
AI
$0,1266
-%8,85
ETH
$4.512,73
-%3,78
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:13
The Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, up more than 1% on the day
PANews reported on August 13 that the Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, breaking through the 43,000 point mark for the first time, and rose more than 1%
MORE
$0,09946
-%0,46
INDEX
$1,363
-%1,16
ROSE
$0,02797
-%9,91
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:02
The Compliance Revolution of Stablecoins: Decoding Hong Kong’s Anti-Money Laundering Blueprint
By SK Lee Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Introduction: A New Era for Digital Assets in Hong Kong When the Stablecoin Ordinance comes into effect on August 1, 2025, Hong Kong
EFFECT
$0,006291
+%2,81
LEE
$1,85
+%0,92
ERA
$0,9314
-%7,87
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 08:00
4 memecoins to buy now which could turn $1k investment into $200k in few months
Four memecoins could turn a $1,000 investment into $200,000 within months, driven by strong communities and viral growth. #partnercontent
NOW
$0,00744
-%5,22
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 07:50
Argentina Fails to Find Key Actor Linked to Libra Memecoin Launch
Argentina has failed to identify one of the key individuals linked to the launch of Libra, the meme coin promoted by President Javier Milei on social media. Interpol Singapore was unable to pinpoint any individuals identified as Julian Peh, the CEO of KIP Protocol, who has ties to the Libra token. Libra Case Watch: Authorities […]
MEMECOIN
$0,005671
+%7,87
TOKEN
$0,0155
-%8,71
MEME
$0,001981
+%4,59
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 07:45
Qubic says its team is experimenting with the PoW protocol and has not harmed the Monero network.
PANews reported on August 13th that the Qubic team announced that its recent experiment tested the PoW protocol. Leveraging the experience of founder Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) and its unique architecture, the
QUBIC
$0,0000029276
-%2,53
NOT
$0,001927
-%10,03
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 07:45
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5