Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying
The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
TOKEN
$0.0155
-8.71%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will 'leapfrog' Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib
A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
PANews
2025/07/27 01:25
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch
PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.005668
+7.81%
BUZZ
$0.012718
+21.44%
SPACE
$0.1493
-2.60%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion
The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
ETH
$4,507.27
-3.90%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:30
Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client. The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo. The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging. In this guide, we’ll explore which activities […] Сообщение Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
ECHO
$0.03021
+12.01%
SVM
$0.002981
+14.34%
LAYER
$0.6047
-6.98%
LL
$0.01429
-0.55%
Incrypted
2025/07/26 23:32
Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition
PANews
2025/07/26 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million
PANews
2025/07/26 23:30
Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans
VIRTUAL
$1.2137
-11.76%
PANews
2025/07/26 23:15
Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea
PANews July 26 news, NFT project Pudgy Penguins security director Beau (@beausecurity) posted on the X platform: Calm down, there is no acquisition of OpenSea, the scale of the Penguin
NFT
$0.0000004706
-0.16%
NOT
$0.001924
-10.17%
PANews
2025/07/26 22:53
The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations
PANews July 26 news, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after a week of market fluctuations, some traders were forced to liquidate, but the giant whale The White Whale still ranks first
WHITE
$0.000574
-8.68%
PANews
2025/07/26 22:29
