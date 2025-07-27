MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A whale opened a long position in BNB and a short position in SOL and ZORA on HyperLiquid, with a total size of over 5.5 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.56 million USDC (total holding size of approximately 5.52 million USD) into HyperLiquid, opened a 3x
SOL
$190.85
-5.47%
BNB
$826.56
-3.33%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.05%
ZORA
$0.104642
-9.66%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 09:20
TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions
PANews July 27 news, according to Decrypt, a new report from British blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs pointed out that some Russian individuals and groups are using Kyrgyzstan's cryptocurrency ecosystem
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 09:11
Survey: 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 64% of investors believe they are extremely risky
PANews reported on July 27 that according to CoinDesk, a Gallup poll found that only 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 60% of respondents expressed no interest in buying, and
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 08:44
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
PANews July 27 news, according to Cointelegraph, Pakistan's Minister of State for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib said in an interview that Pakistan's demographic structure is the main catalyst
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 08:25
An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Mempool data, an independent Bitcoin miner successfully mined block 907283 through the Solo CK mining pool (an independent mining service). The block
BTC
$118,478.95
-1.54%
SOLO
$0.35812
-6.89%
BLOCK
$0.1914
-11.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 08:14
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea
PANews reported on July 27 that Pudgy Penguins security director Beau tweeted to clarify: "Pudgy Penguins did not acquire Opensea. Penguin's planned layout is large-scale, and there is no need
NOT
$0.001927
-10.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 08:06
From being misunderstood to rising, why can ETH become the reserve asset of the on-chain economy?
Author: Kevin Li Translation: TechFlow Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in Ethereum, especially following the emergence of ETH as a reserve asset. Our fundamental analysts explore a
ETH
$4,507.15
-3.90%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 08:00
Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak
Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+3.57%
GAINS
$0.02875
+1.62%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?
PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
SHIB
$0.00001288
-6.93%
BONK
$0.00002425
-9.41%
ALTCOIN
$0.000711
-11.99%
MEMECOIN
$0.005677
+7.98%
PEPE
$0.00001109
-9.39%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:17
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5