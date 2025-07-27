MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days
PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26,
PANews
2025/07/27 14:46
Licenses or lawsuits: The choice AI giants can’t ignore anymore | Opinion
Blockchain can operate as the infrastructure of transparency and trust that our new AI-driven creator economy desperately needs.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 14:41
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Initially, only a few licenses may be launched, and unlicensed stablecoin promotion will be convicted
Author: Weilin, PANews Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1 (next Friday). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to publish a summary of the "Stablecoin Issuer Licensing
PANews
2025/07/27 14:10
MistTrack: Beware of Malicious Google Ad Phishing Scams
PANews reported on July 27 that SlowMist MistTrack sent a tweet warning that it had received reports that scammers were placing malicious Google ads (such as misttrack[.]tools) to trick users
PANews
2025/07/27 13:54
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6250.18 BTC
PANews reported on July 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, and currently holds 6,250.18 bitcoins, with a total value of
PANews
2025/07/27 13:07
The Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025 was released, and the gap in artificial intelligence development between China and the United States has narrowed
PANews July 27 news, according to Cailianshe, at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Science Frontier Plenary Session held yesterday, the "Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Index Report 2025" was
PANews
2025/07/27 12:01
An address suspected to be associated with DeFiance Capital bought 30,366 ETH in the past 28 hours, worth about $114 million
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xF436 suspected to be related to DeFiance Capital bought 30,366 ETH (worth about $114 million) in the past
PANews
2025/07/27 11:20
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched
PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
PANews
2025/07/27 09:53
Economic Daily: Many places have issued risk warnings to guard against scams disguised as "stablecoins"
PANews reported on July 27 that the Economic Daily published an article stating that since July, financial management departments and industry self-regulatory organizations in many places have successively issued risk
PANews
2025/07/27 09:34
Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers
PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethena Foundation tweeted that between July 22 and July 25, its subsidiary had purchased 83 million ENA on major exchanges through a repurchase
PANews
2025/07/27 09:24
