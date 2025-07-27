MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down
The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
URANUS
$0,38751
-14,48%
2025/07/27 21:00
2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
U
$0,02701
--%
TRUMP
$8,975
-5,78%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:50
Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow
PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator
TOKEN
$0,01543
-9,07%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:41
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" released the countdown data for one week. As of now, it has earned a total of 48.25 million IDOLs, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of I
PANews reported on July 27 that MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the results of the
IDOL
$0,01295
-13,72%
AI
$0,1266
-8,85%
NOW
$0,00745
-5,09%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:38
Vitalik retweeted: Ethereum has no suspension or maintenance for ten years and will never stop
PANews reported on July 27 that Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform: Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years with zero suspension and zero maintenance. At the same
STOP
$0,1541
-13,92%
ZERO
$0,00006055
-3,62%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:33
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $188 million
PANews July 27 news, Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will usher in large unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million
SUI
$3,7404
-7,07%
TOKEN
$0,01543
-9,07%
OP
$0,763
-6,49%
ENA
$0,7017
-11,70%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:21
No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships
Pudgy Penguins has denied rumors about buying OpenSea, and redirecting attention to the project's major partnership strategy.
MAJOR
$0,16634
-4,59%
2025/07/27 20:14
2025/07/27 20:14
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 27 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. Usually, he would
MAY
$0,05048
+0,21%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:07
Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion
CROSS
$0,27873
-10,06%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:06
South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows
PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party
BANK
$0,05701
-11,92%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:02
