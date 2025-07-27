2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Crypto isn’t crashing the American dream; it’s renovating it

Crypto isn’t crashing the American dream; it’s renovating it

The US housing regulator's decision to recognize crypto assets in mortgage applications marks a historic shift from exclusion to integration, opening new pathways to homeownership.
Threshold
T$0.01677-6.31%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 23:01
Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin ETFs for average investors—but there’s a catch

Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin ETFs for average investors—but there’s a catch

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has endorsed Bitcoin ETFs for average investors while warning that ETFs are inferior.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0399-0.25%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/27 23:00
Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins

Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 27 that according to @btcNLNico statistics, Bitcoin treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins this week. The relevant entities issued a total of 62
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 22:37
A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57

A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
Solana
SOL$190.16-5.70%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.06%
Graphite
GP$1.65+27.31%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 22:14
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell

Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
U
U$0.02701--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.975-5.78%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03201-5.71%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first

Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first

PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004705-0.16%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 21:20
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
U
U$0.02701--%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03122-3.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193-9.93%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
EPNS
PUSH$0.0407-2.39%
MAY
MAY$0.05048+0.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04012-9.92%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/27 21:07
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
Uranus
URANUS$0.38751-14.48%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5