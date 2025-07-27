MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China
PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PEOPLE
$0.01986
-9.93%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/28 07:20
Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/28 07:18
Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US
PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff
TRUMP
$8.923
-6.33%
TRADE
$0.13374
+1.56%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/28 07:15
Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen
PANews reported on July 28 that Hu Zhihao, a researcher at the Institute of Finance of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the National Finance and
EXPERT
$0.0008
-1.35%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/28 07:10
Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m
Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million…
AI
$0.126
-9.28%
VC
$0.00582
+14.11%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 06:00
Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui
As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.
SUI
$3.7184
-7.61%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.004124
--%
SPARK
$0.035
-16.18%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 04:00
Here’s why Metaplanet stock price is stuck in a bear market
Metaplanet's stock price has crashed into a bear market this month, falling by nearly 40% from its highest point this year.
HERE
$0.00047
--%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 00:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $137 million, of which $81.4089 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 23:30
A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, about 20 hours ago, a whale exchanged all 1.71 million Fartcoins (worth $2.28 million) held by him for 790.41 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/27 23:06
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5