2025-08-14 Thursday

Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China

Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China

PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PANews2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.

The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
PANews2025/07/28 07:20
Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market

Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a
PANews2025/07/28 07:18
Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US

Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US

PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff
PANews2025/07/28 07:15
Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen

Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen

PANews reported on July 28 that Hu Zhihao, a researcher at the Institute of Finance of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the National Finance and
PANews2025/07/28 07:10
Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m

Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m

Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 06:00
Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui

Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui

As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.
Crypto.news2025/07/28 04:00
Here's why Metaplanet stock price is stuck in a bear market

Here’s why Metaplanet stock price is stuck in a bear market

Metaplanet's stock price has crashed into a bear market this month, falling by nearly 40% from its highest point this year.
Crypto.news2025/07/28 00:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $137 million, of which $81.4089 million
PANews2025/07/27 23:30
A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs

A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, about 20 hours ago, a whale exchanged all 1.71 million Fartcoins (worth $2.28 million) held by him for 790.41 million
PANews2025/07/27 23:06

