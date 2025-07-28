2025-08-14 Thursday

Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such
PANews2025/07/28 09:59
Guofu Quantum: Subscribes to 18% of Rtree's equity to promote RWA layout

PANews reported on July 28 that Guofu Quantum, a listed company, announced that the company has completed a strategic investment of 18% of the equity of Rtree Tech Service Co.,
PANews2025/07/28 09:41
A whale spent $3.17 million to buy 22.4 million VINE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale spent 17,080 SOL (about 3.17 million US dollars) to purchase 22.4 million VINE at a price of 0.14
PANews2025/07/28 09:12
Bitcoin range-bound ahead of Fed rate decision, tech earnings, and ETF data

Bitcoin held steady last week while altcoins tumbled, as the crypto market entered a holding pattern ahead of key macro and corporate catalysts.
Crypto.news2025/07/28 09:10
BNB breaks through 847 USDT, setting a new record

PANews reported on July 28 that the market showed that BNB had just broken through 847 USDT, reaching a maximum of 847.64 USDT per coin, setting a new record high.
PANews2025/07/28 08:44
A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens , Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times
PANews2025/07/28 08:23
Details of a corruption case involving 140 million yuan in rewards for a short video platform in Beijing revealed: using virtual currency to launder money and other methods to transfer stolen money

PANews July 28 news, according to a recent report by the People's Daily, Feng, a former employee of a short video platform company in Haidian District, Beijing, took advantage of
PANews2025/07/28 08:12
CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join

PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between
PANews2025/07/28 07:51
Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially
PANews2025/07/28 07:49
V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified
PANews2025/07/28 07:42

