ZORA's market value exceeded US$300 million, and a whale's long position profit exceeded US$2.2 million
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, the market value of $ZORA has exceeded $300 million. A whale holding a three-fold long position in $ZORA currently has
ZORA
$0.104
-10.05%
PANews
2025/07/28 11:04
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, with a unit price of approximately $118,622. As of July
PANews
2025/07/28 11:01
Can Ethereum continue to rise? Let’s understand the truth from the perspective of technology and fundamentals
Author: @BlazingKevin_ ，the Researcher at Movemaker Last week, Ethereum achieved a weekly increase of 26.4%, breaking through the pressure level of 2800 in one fell swoop and sprinting to the
PANews
2025/07/28 11:00
Opinion: Cryptocurrency appears to be a beneficiary of the US-EU trade deal framework
PANews reported on July 28 that Ethereum stood at $3,900 per coin, setting a new high since December 2024. US financial media Investinglive commented that the trade agreement between the
TRADE
$0.13386
+1.65%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:59
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events, decentralized AI infrastructure developer Gaia Labs completed $20 million in financing, led by ByteTrade and others
Highlights of this Issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 13 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (July 21-July 27); the total scale of
GAIA
$0.07064
-0.49%
AI
$0.1258
-9.43%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:56
The crypto market rose across the board, with the CeFi sector leading the gains by more than 4%, and ETH approaching $3,900 to hit a new high this year
PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market rebounded today. The CeFi sector rose 4.33% in 24 hours, of which BNB rose
BNB
$820.98
-4.08%
MORE
$0.09902
-0.99%
GAINS
$0.02876
+1.58%
ROSE
$0.02769
-10.84%
ETH
$4,461.79
-4.89%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:50
Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million
PANews reported on July 28, according to Ai yi's report, Cluster Capital partner Winslow Strong(@winslow_strong) recharged 1,260 ETH to Coinbase 10 hours ago, worth approximately USD 4.82 USD, and was
AI
$0.1258
-9.43%
ETH
$4,461.79
-4.89%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:15
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.28)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Let's take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/28 Update: BNB version of MicroStrategy is ready to go, BNB breaks
BNB
$820.98
-4.08%
READY
$0.003296
-0.03%
AI
$0.1258
-9.43%
GO
$0.00048
+77.77%
MEME
$0.001959
+3.48%
MEMES
$0.00008891
-2.50%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:13
Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed
PANews
2025/07/28 10:05
Lion Holdings launches SDFG to create a multi-currency and RWA tokenized digital financial ecosystem
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the company's announcement, Synagistics Holdings (02562.HK) announced the launch of a new digital financial group, Synagistics Digital Finance Group (SDFG), which is
MULTI
$0.08068
+3.40%
RWA
$0.00484
-3.87%
PANews
2025/07/28 10:01
