Pantera Research Report: 300 million bets on DAT, the second phase of the crypto bull market has begun
Source: Pantera Capital Original title: DAT Value Creation Compiled and compiled by: BitpushNews Preface: Crypto venture capital firm Pantera Capital revealed for the first time in its latest blockchain letter
PANews
2025/08/13 10:00
Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Kolten, the deposit scale of decentralized financial protocol Aave has exceeded that of three US banks, and with a total deposit of
PANews
2025/08/13 09:59
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
Fxstreet
2025/08/13 09:50
Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million
PANews reported on August 13th that Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire compliance automation company Findings for $305
PANews
2025/08/13 09:48
Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access
Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach. XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 09:30
Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs
PANews reported on August 13 that market news: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million to support brain-computer interface startup Merge Labs to compete with Musk's Neuralink.
PANews
2025/08/13 09:24
ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates
PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their
PANews
2025/08/13 09:23
Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block , Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested over $ 300 million in digital asset treasury
PANews
2025/08/13 09:02
A week after the stablecoin regulation came into effect, Hong Kong's over-the-counter market size dropped by 33%.
The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) officially came into effect on August 1, 2025. The Ordinance has established strict rules for the issuance and operation
PANews
2025/08/13 09:00
Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed
PANews
2025/08/13 08:58
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5