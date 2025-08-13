2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Pantera Research Report: 300 million bets on DAT, the second phase of the crypto bull market has begun

Pantera Research Report: 300 million bets on DAT, the second phase of the crypto bull market has begun

Source: Pantera Capital Original title: DAT Value Creation Compiled and compiled by: BitpushNews Preface: Crypto venture capital firm Pantera Capital revealed for the first time in its latest blockchain letter
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004124--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+3.94%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 10:00
Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size

Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Kolten, the deposit scale of decentralized financial protocol Aave has exceeded that of three US banks, and with a total deposit of
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AaveToken
AAVE$306.08-7.55%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:59
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility

Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility

The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,125-1.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000711-11.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02876+1.58%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-6.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet2025/08/13 09:50
Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million

Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million

PANews reported on August 13th that Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire compliance automation company Findings for $305
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:48
Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access

Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access

Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach. XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its […]
XRP
XRP$3.0403-7.18%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.164171-7.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001892+1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023022-8.13%
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 09:30
Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs

Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs

PANews reported on August 13 that market news: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million to support brain-computer interface startup Merge Labs to compete with Musk's Neuralink.
Startup
STARTUP$0.006982+1.48%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:24
ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates

ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates

PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:23
Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies

Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block , Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested over $ 300 million in digital asset treasury
Moonveil
MORE$0.09906-0.95%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1912-8.12%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:02
A week after the stablecoin regulation came into effect, Hong Kong's over-the-counter market size dropped by 33%.

A week after the stablecoin regulation came into effect, Hong Kong's over-the-counter market size dropped by 33%.

The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) officially came into effect on August 1, 2025. The Ordinance has established strict rules for the issuance and operation
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006291+3.06%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 09:00
Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance

Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed
DeFi
DEFI$0.001892+1.77%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1912-8.12%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/13 08:58

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5