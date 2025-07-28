MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
2025-08-14
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns
Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest. The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
TRUMP
$8.896
-6.59%
MOVE
$0.134
-7.77%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:41
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles
The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
BTC
$118,255.7
-1.68%
MAJOR
$0.16527
-5.32%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?
A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
BTC
$118,255.7
-1.68%
PEOPLE
$0.01992
-9.70%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:39
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold
Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
B
$0.55111
-10.88%
BTC
$118,255.7
-1.68%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:37
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations
Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
RAN
$0.001194
-0.83%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:36
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue
An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
BTC
$118,255.7
-1.68%
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+3.57%
SOLO
$0.35867
-6.77%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
PANews
2025/07/28 16:21
The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise
Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
ZORA
$0.104812
-9.61%
NOT
$0.00191
-10.74%
PANews
2025/07/28 16:18
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows
PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2
PANews
2025/07/28 16:17
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.2088
-12.18%
PANews
2025/07/28 16:13
