2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest.  The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.896-6.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.134-7.77%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:41
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,255.7-1.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.16527-5.32%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,255.7-1.68%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01992-9.70%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
B
B$0.55111-10.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,255.7-1.68%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Rank
RAN$0.001194-0.83%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,255.7-1.68%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+3.57%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35867-6.77%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/28 16:21
The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Zora
ZORA$0.104812-9.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00191-10.74%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/28 16:17
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2088-12.18%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/28 16:13

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5