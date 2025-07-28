MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Publicly traded company Nano Labs has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000
PANews reported on July 28 that Nano Labs, a US-listed company, announced that it has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000, an increase of 8,000 from the 120,000 disclosed on
BNB
$823.45
-3.54%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:58
Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business
PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Zhaogang Group-W (06676.HK) announced that on July 28, 2025, the company and RD Holdings (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively referred
W
$0.08167
-8.83%
TRADE
$0.1339
+1.63%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:54
Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bloomberg, Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets has completed a $18.25 million financing led by New York venture capital firm
BANK
$0.05705
-11.85%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:51
Australia’s retail CBDC: A privacy trade-off nobody actually wants | Opinion
We'll have to wait and see, based on the pilot program, whether decision makers in Australia find enough reasons to justify a wider rollout.
LL
$0.01428
-0.48%
NOBODY
$0.043992
-12.52%
TRADE
$0.1339
+1.63%
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 18:47
BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT have been spent to purchase SOLV and CA tokens
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, spending 25,000 USDT to purchase SOLV and CA tokens
BNB
$823.45
-3.54%
CA
$0.002604
+2.72%
SOLV
$0.04095
-3.55%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:40
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
PANews
2025/07/28 18:36
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $119,044 worth of WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction.
WBTC
$118,259.55
-1.55%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:31
Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payment in the Philippines
PANews reported on July 28 that according to local media Adobo Magazine, Filipino users of Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab can now use cryptocurrencies to recharge their GrabPay wallets. This
RIDE
$0.001201
+9.98%
NOW
$0.00744
-5.22%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:22
Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
PANews
2025/07/28 18:12
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options
PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
TRUMP
$8.908
-6.46%
MOVE
$0.1341
-7.70%
PANews
2025/07/28 18:07
