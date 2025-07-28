2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Ride-hailing giant Grab enables crypto payments in the Philippines

Ride-hailing giant Grab enables crypto payments in the Philippines

Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing app is launching crypto payments in the Philippines.
Crypto.news2025/07/28 20:09
Market News: Strategy did not increase its Bitcoin holdings last week

Market News: Strategy did not increase its Bitcoin holdings last week

PANews reported on July 28 that according to market news, Strategy did not purchase any Bitcoin between July 21 and July 27.
PANews2025/07/28 20:03
Jinyong Investment has approved a $10 million budget for developing Web3 business and investing in virtual assets

Jinyong Investment has approved a $10 million budget for developing Web3 business and investing in virtual assets

PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced today that the company has approved a total budget of US$10 million for the group to develop Web3.0
PANews2025/07/28 19:54
Solana Co-founder: Meme Coins and NFTs Are “Digital Garbage”

Solana Co-founder: Meme Coins and NFTs Are "Digital Garbage"

PANews July 28 news, according to Decrypt, last weekend, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko set off a heated discussion in the crypto Twitter circle. Although the Solana chain has made huge
PANews2025/07/28 19:48
Listed company Liminatus Pharma plans to raise $500 million to invest in BNB

Listed company Liminatus Pharma plans to raise $500 million to invest in BNB

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Businessinsider, preclinical biopharmaceutical company Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN) announced today that it plans to strategically expand into the cryptocurrency and blockchain
PANews2025/07/28 19:47
Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to raise another 1.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin

Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to raise another 1.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 28 that according to official news, Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc announced that it had decided at the board meeting held today to purchase a
PANews2025/07/28 19:30
Jack Dorsey’s decentralized chat app Bitchat is now available on the Apple App Store

Jack Dorsey's decentralized chat app Bitchat is now available on the Apple App Store

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin News, the decentralized peer-to-peer chat application Bitchat launched by Jack Dorsey this month is now available on the Apple App Store.
PANews2025/07/28 19:22
Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
CryptoNews2025/07/28 19:19
BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH

BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that BTCS Inc., a Nasdaq-listed blockchain company, disclosed on the X platform that it has increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings
PANews2025/07/28 19:11
ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine the eurozone's monetary policy. The ECB said
PANews2025/07/28 19:00

